Submit Release
News Search

There were 246 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 387,596 in the last 365 days.

MEDIA ADVISORY - Minister Fraser to Discuss Innovations to Immigration Programs in Canada with German Ministers Faeser and Heil

OTTAWA, ON, March 19, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, will take questions from the media following a tour of Giatec with Germany's federal Minister of the Interior and Community, Nancy Faeser, and Minister of Labour and Social Affairs, Hubertus Heil.  

The ministers will meet to discuss Canada's expertise in attracting skilled workers via initiatives such as our Global Talent Stream and Dedicated Service Channel, as Germany considers changes and innovations to their immigration programs.

Date:             

Monday, March 20, 2023

Time:             

11:30 a.m. (Eastern time)


Location:     

Giatec Scientific, Inc.

300-245 Menten Place

Ottawa, Ontario  K2H 9E8

SOURCE Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/19/c8029.html

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

You just read:

MEDIA ADVISORY - Minister Fraser to Discuss Innovations to Immigration Programs in Canada with German Ministers Faeser and Heil

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more