Viper Networks Approved to Offer Special Terms for New Users of USADocOnCall.com
Viper Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPER)DETROIT, MI, USA, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Viper Networks Approved to Offer Special Terms
for New Users of USADocOnCall.com
Viper Networks, Inc. (OTC Pink: VPER), (Company), an LED lighting products manufacturer and integrated Smart Cities systems technology company, is pleased to announce that they are steadily building on their emerging Telehealth platform in partnership with Unity Partners Group Ltd [USADOCONCALL], a full-service coast to coast Telehealth service. Unity Partners Group Ltd in coordination with Viper Network, Inc. will offer all new USADOCONCALL users annual membership services in English or Spanish for a special discounted rate of $49.99 USD for one year’s subscription, which is $100 off of the service’s $149.99 published price.
According to the Managing Director Timothy H. Cramer of Unity Partners Group Ltd, the parent company of USADocOnCall.com, "We are excited about the synergies between our Telehealth platforms and Viper Network's flagship super app, CyberGrab. This special offer will benefit not only individuals seeking virtual healthcare services but also Viper Network's Smart Cities projects."
Available through your phone, tablet, or computer at any time and most anywhere; patients can now access a 3,000 plus physician network available 24/7, 7-days a week with no or low-cost access to speak directly to a doctor within an average wait time of 16 minutes. All physicians are U.S.-based and licensed using NCQA standards with an average 15 years of experience as emergency and family medicine physicians, board-certified specialists and pediatricians in all 50 states.
Most of all doctor visits could be handled over the phone, PC or video chat! According to Nova one advisor, the U.S. Telehealth market size was valued at US$ 23.8 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit US$ 309.9 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 45.1% from 2022 to 2030. https://www.biospace.com/article/u-s-telehealth-market-size-to-hit-around-us-309-9-billion-by-2030/
Created to augment your chosen healthcare provider or even those without coverage, USADocOnCall.com is ideally positioned within the virtual Healthcare market with minimal annual membership cost to provide convenient, easy-to-use services to help with primary care, mental health, and professional counseling for all healthcare concerns. Interested parties or potential patients may sign-up for the special annual membership rate via the Company's CyberGrab app or at https://www.usadoconcall.com/vipernetworks.
Although some may not fully comprehend how this new service offer with USAdocOnCall.com relates to Viper Networks Smart City projects and their evolving services app CyberGrab, the Company is currently forming a wholly owned subsidiary named CyberGrab Technologies, to be based in South San Francisco, California. As the newco formation unfolds, the Company will continue to communicate developments and how all corporate operations tie-in to one another, including their expanding services app CyberGrab, to include a new mobility service application for ride-hailing to food delivery similar to the company Lyft.
To understand the full scope of Viper Networks' CyberGrab Smart phone app for localized services in specific metropolitan areas; one must also factor in the Company's Smart Cities infrastructure interaction capabilities for all users. With a full selection of intelligent LED lighting solutions and integrated technology systems, the Company's products and services can be deployed in smaller townships and major metropolitan areas worldwide.
Viper Networks CEO, Mr. Shouekani, commented: "This is indeed the dawning of a new era, where technology and infrastructure are finally coming together for a changing world with growing demands. The service provided by USAdocOnCall.com will help fulfill one of the most critical needs in the vitally important virtual healthcare telemedicine market."
For more information go to www.ViperNetworks.com or follow twitter@vipernetworks.com.
Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this release which are not historical are forward-looking and include any statements regarding beliefs, expectations or intentions regarding the future.
