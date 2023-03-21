Vignettes: A Virtual Reality Exhibit Bringing Elder Stories to Life
Vignettes, an innovative project that merges the custom of sharing stories from elders' past into Virtual Reality, premieres March 28 in Meta Horizon Worlds.CARY, NC, USA, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vignettes, an innovative project that merges the traditional custom of sharing stories from elders' past with cutting-edge 3D technology, will premiere in Virtual Reality on March 28. The exhibit opens in Meta Horizon Worlds, a virtual reality platform, and is hosted by the Thrive Pavilion, a nonprofit community for older adults to socialize in Virtual Reality.
Vignettes bring to life the cherished memories of older adults by matching them with 3D artists who create an immersive and interactive environment that represents a memorable moment from the older adult's past. The result is an incredible blend of history, art, and technology, inviting visitors to experience these stories almost palpably.
"We are excited to share this unique exhibit with the world," said Thrive Pavilion's Lead 3D artist Dean Tudor. "Our goal with Vignettes is to honor the wisdom and legacy of our elders while also showcasing the limitless artistic possibilities of Meta Horizon Worlds."
The Vignettes exhibit will feature various stories and experiences from several older adults. Visitors can walk through the 1964 Worlds Fair or participate in a festival in New York City's Little Italy during the 1930s.
The opening night of the Vignettes exhibit promises to be a special event and an exclusive opportunity to meet the exhibition's creators and storytellers. The event will be held in Virtual Reality on March 28 at 8:00 PM ET at the Thrive Pavilion in Horizon Worlds. Visitors will have access to the exhibit at the event.
"We are thrilled to support this important and innovative project," said Thrive Pavilion Treasurer and Founder Emily Diaz. "Thrive Pavilion aims to create a space for older adults to connect and engage meaningfully. The Vignettes is a perfect example of how the Thrive Pavilion does that."
To learn more about the Vignettes project, visit https://thrivepavilion.org/vignettes.
About Vignettes
Vignettes is a project that brings to life the cherished memories of older adults by matching them with 3D artists to create an immersive and interactive environment that represents a memorable moment from their past. The result is a unique blend of history, art, and technology that honors the wisdom and legacy of our elders.
About the Thrive Pavilion Inc.
The Thrive Pavilion Inc. is a 501(c)(3) organization that helps older adults to socialize in Virtual Reality. Our mission is to create a space for older adults to connect and engage in meaningful ways, breaking down barriers of geography and mobility and overcoming the negative health impacts of loneliness and social isolation.
