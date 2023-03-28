Somerset Technology Solutions Changes Name to Revive ERP

Somerset Technology Solutions, a leading cloud-based financial technology and solutions company, announced name change to Revive ERP, effective March 23, 2023.

This change will help us communicate our ability to take disjointed operating systems, build technology roadmaps, and create streamlined reporting to help our clients become more efficient.” — Debbie Mazullo

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Somerset Technology Solutions, a leading cloud-based financial technology and solutions company, announced that it has changed its name to Revive ERP, effective March 17, 2023. The name change is part of the company's rebranding strategy, reflecting its commitment to deliver innovative business technology solutions to mid-market businesses positioned for growth.

"Revive ERP is a vital partner to our clients. Our shared vision of building business relationships and delivering results has been the foundation for our mutual success. Clients who work with Revive ERP are getting a team that is passionate and incredibly experienced in building process integration solutions, and our ability to refer clients to each other will continue to grow in the future, “ states CBiz Somerset Senior Managing Director, Ben Kimmerling.

Revive ERP is committed to providing the same high-quality products and services that its clients have come to expect. The name change will not affect its operations or dedication to producing year-over-year results for its clients. The company continues to operate under its current legal structure, and all contracts, agreements, and obligations will remain unchanged. "We are excited to announce the change of our company name to Revive ERP," said Jason Leveson, Director of Technology Services. "The new name represents our vision for the future and our dedication to helping clients bring their business systems to life. We believe the name change will help us communicate our brand promise and solutions that optimize efficient workflows, streamline integrations, and generate insightful business intelligence.”

The name change takes effect immediately, with all future business activity conducted under the new name. The company will also update its social media accounts, email addresses, and other relevant communication channels to reflect the new name.

"We look forward to continuing to serve our customers with the same level of dedication and excellence under our new name," said Debbie Mazullo, Director of Implementations and Client Services. "We believe this change will help us better communicate our ability to take disjointed operating systems, build technology stack roadmaps, and create streamlined, real-time reporting and analysis to help our clients become more efficient. This enables them to innovate and implement intentional, strategic decisions, creating a better overall experience for stakeholders and employees alike. We are excited to see where this new chapter takes us."

About Revive ERP

Revive ERP delivers the best-in-class cloud-based financial management solutions and services through a cost-effective and easy-to-understand subscription model. Revive ERP’s approach aligns clients' unique business structure and controls with optimizing efficient workflows, integrations, and insightful business intelligence. Revive ERP helps clients using multiple disparate legacy systems transition to a single integrated platform accessible to everyone in their business from anywhere, anytime. Revive ERP is an established Acumatica Gold Partner and is distinguished as an Acumatica MVP.