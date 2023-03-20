The Can Wins Big at the Vegas Movie Awards™ as the “Little Short Film That Could” continues its World Festival Run

Still of Shadow C. LaValley in The Can Still of Shadow C. LaValley and Hannah Schill in The Can Still of Danielle Purdy

Short film "The Can" takes away big wins at the Vegas Movie Awards™ as the "Little Short Film That Could" makes its international debut at Scotland Cinemafest

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 20, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- The short film The Can (the little short film that could) is the recipient of the Best Drama Award of Excellence at the prestigious Las Vegas-based Film Festival Vegas Movie Awards™. The Can won another nine awards at the Vegas Movie Awards™ along with another twenty-four wins out of the eleven film festivals that the short has been selected in to thus far.The Can tells the story of a young Tim who falls in love with Jessica. Tim becomes close with Jessica and her son Daniel and believes his overall goal in life of “having a happy life” is all set. When life takes a dramatic turn, a broken-spirited Tim struggles to navigate love and loss, only to find the extraordinary beauty of life from an ordinary can.The Can has been produced and directed by Shadow C. LaValley and co-directed by Danielle Purdy . American film, television and theatre actor, Shadow C. LaValley, is both an award-winning actor and filmmaker who resides in Los Angeles, California. Born and raised in central New York, Shadow is a graduate of both the State University of New York at Morrisville as well as the State University of New York at Oneonta. Danielle Purdy is an American film, television and theatre actress and makeup artist living and working in Los Angeles, California. Born and raised in central New York, Danielle took a vivid interest in acting and all things theatre-related at the young age of 11. Danielle is a graduate of the State University of New York at Oneonta, where she earned a B.A in Theatre as well as a B.S in Psychology.This major achievement at the Vegas Movie Awards™, a member of the prestigious Film Festival Alliance, allows the entire team behind The Can to now join a VMA Alumni elite composed of visionary talent from more than 80 countries and Academy Awards, Emmys, Golden Globes, and BAFTA-winning filmmakers such as Guy Nattiv, Olivia Colman, Marisa Tomei, William Baldwin, Tom Hanks, Will Ferrell, Ron Perlman, Vinnie Jones, Malcolm McDowell, Gary Dourdan, Danny Trejo, Franco Nero, Tom Sizemore, Eric Roberts, Helena Bonham-Carter, and Gerard Depardieu, to name a few.With The Can still in its early stages of its world festival run, we can expect to hear more good news to come from "the little short film that could" as 2023 moves on. Presently, The Can is a selection in the Scotland Cinemafest where it is nominated for eight awards, including Best International Featurette, Best Director in a Featurette, Best Actor in a Featurette, and Best Actress in a Featurette. This is The Can’s first international festival selection and screening. The Scotland Cinemafest is set to take place in Peebles, Scotland in April 2023.This is Shadow C. LaValley’s statement after this important achievement at the Vegas Movie Awards™: “From the very start, I wanted to create works that showcase a part of my life experience. To allow the audience to see that they are not alone in their struggles, whatever they may be. The Can is no different. The Can showcases my previous struggles with depression, addiction (alcohol), and suicide. Every festival that The Can has been in, there has always been a handful of people who have approached me to say “Thank you for creating this.” If I can save one life through sharing part of my life experience, then that will have made all of the difference. Being honored with these wins through the Vegas Movie Awards™ along with other festivals gives legitimacy to the importance of The Can’s story along with the great quality to the work that was done on this "little short film that could." The entire cast and crew of The Can should be so proud of the work they have done! They all deserve to be recognized for their contributions to The Can. I am so grateful for all of them! I also want to take this time to give thanks to both my parents who have supported me throughout my journey, to all of my family and friends who have also supported me. Finally, to one of my good friends Chad Murphy who this film is dedicated to. He lost his battle with addiction and was the final "straw that broke the camel's back" that pushed me to finally make this short during the final stages of the pandemic. The Can is dedicated to all those who lost their battle with addiction, suicide, depression, or any other mental illness. Gone, but most definitely not forgotten!”For more information about award-winning short film The Can visit: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt11924156/reference/ To find out where The Can is screening next, follow the film’s creator at: https://www.instagram.com/lavalleyshadow/

