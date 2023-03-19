River Front Surgery Center Improves the Patient Experience with IoT Enhanced Surgical Coordination

Ospitek partners with Riverfront Surgery Center to streamline surgical workflows and improve patient outcomes using its VIEW surgical coordination platform. The platform uses IoT and AI to provide live patient pathway visualization and real-time communication with all surgical stakeholders. This integration will enable Riverfront Surgery Center to streamline surgical workflows, enhance communication, and improve patient experiences.

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., March 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ospitek, a leading provider of innovative healthcare technology solutions, has announced a partnership with Riverfront Surgery Center, the newest independent surgery center in Chattanooga. Riverfront Surgery Center offers a full range of advanced spine, pain management, podiatry, and orthopedic procedures with a patient-centered approach to care.

The partnership involves the implementation of Ospitek's VIEW surgical coordination platform, which leverages the power of IoT and AI to provide live patient pathway visualization for the entire episode of care, enabling more efficient and effective surgical workflows, and real-time, fully automated communication with all surgical stakeholders, including vendors and care-takers. This implementation will enable Riverfront Surgery Center to streamline workflows and communication, while improving patient outcomes and experiences.

"We are excited to partner with Riverfront Surgery Center and provide our innovative surgical coordination platform to their staff and patients," said Dr. Slim Souissi, CEO of Ospitek. "The implementation of our VIEW platform will enable the center to streamline surgical workflows and communication, while improving patient outcomes and experiences."

Ospitek's proprietary platform, VIEW, enables surgeons, nurses, anesthesia providers, and other care team members to stay connected and informed throughout the episode of care, ensuring that procedures are on time and improving patient outcomes and experiences. In addition, with mobile surgical journey visualization capabilities , the platform syncs the physical journey of the patient to live digital journey tracking for care-takers, resulting in more efficient peri-operative care-taker communication and the on-time pick up of patients who are ready for discharge.

Dawn McElhone , Administrator of Riverfront Surgery Center, had this to say "Riverfront Surgery Center is excited to partner with Ospitek and integrate their innovative surgical coordination platform into our practice. Providing superior care and a positive experience, to the patient as well as their family, is a top priority at Riverfront. The implementation of VIEW is aiding in achieving that goal and we look forward to continuing to work with Ospitek to enhance the quality of care we provide."

About Ospitek:

Ospitek's proprietary platform VIEW empowers the adoption of IoT (Internet of Things) and AI into the daily workflows of outpatient surgery centers and hospitals, delivering real-time, fully interoperable, cross-platform visualization and communication tools. Through a modular approach, the VIEW platform aligns workflows throughout the entire patient pathway; keeping care teams aligned, optimizing workflow efficiency, and improving the patient, staff, and family member experience.

About Riverfront Surgery Center:

Riverfront Surgery Center is Chattanooga's newest independent surgery center, offering a full range of advanced spine, pain management, podiatry, and orthopedic procedures. As a physician-owned and operated surgery center, they take a patient-centered approach to surgery and prioritize the health and recovery of their patients. With decades of experience, their expert physicians and medical staff are dedicated to providing the highest quality of care and the best possible experience to their patients.

