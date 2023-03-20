COMPUDOPT AND SANTANDER CONSUMER USA TACKLE CLOSING THE DIGITAL DIVIDE IN ATLANTA WITH $7M INVESTMENT

Laptop Computer Recipient from Compudopt Computer Giveaway

Compudopt, has received $7M dollars to provide free computers, internet connectivity, digital trainings, and tech education to low-income Atlanta residents.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Compudopt, a nonprofit with a mission to provide technology access and education has received $7M dollars to provide free computers, internet connectivity, digital skill training, and technology education programs to thousands of eligible low-income Atlanta residents.

The initiative is part of a larger $35M investment supporting digital equity work across the United States and is aimed at providing greater long term economic mobility for community members who lack access to technology at home. Building on their successful work in 39 other cities across the United States this investment launches Compudopt services in Atlanta.

“We estimate there are over 500,000 individuals in the Atlanta metro area without their own computer and/or high speed internet connection at home. This is a solvable problem, and it is critical that we continue to invest in initiatives that support giving students and families the tools they need to access additional resources,” says Megan Steckly, CEO for Compudopt.

Through the partnership Compudopt will distribute 7,500 computers, help connect 10,000 households to free internet resources, and offer digital skill training for over 24,000 individuals. Households with students at home which are at or below 200 percent of the federal poverty level are eligible to participate and can register on Compudopt’s website.

The lack of technology access at home extends beyond distance learning and impacts a family’s ability to participate in critical services such as telehealth, workforce skill development, online banking, and reaching additional support services. The organization successfully delivers this comprehensive solution in partnership with local community agencies, school districts, and municipalities. This thereby helps to build trust with community members and ensures quality wrap around support services are also more readily available to those in need.

"Today it is difficult, if not impossible, to find a job, complete schoolwork and connect with vital services without a computer or reliable Internet," said Dr. Virnitia Dixon, Santander US Chief Diversity Officer. "Our program with Compudopt looks to level the playing field, providing families and students with critical computer and digital resources to help them prosper and thrive."

By expanding internet and technology services in historically under connected and under resourced communities, there lies the opportunity improve educational outcomes, workforce readiness, and ultimately improve the economic sustainability of a community. Compudopt’s entrance into the Atlanta market in partnership with Santander Consumer USA is the first step towards a brighter and more connected future for Atlanta residents.

About Compudopt

Compudopt is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization founded in 2007 with a mission to provide technology access and education to under resourced youth and their families. They serve

communities in 39 cities and 18 states across the US. To date they have distributed over 65,000 devices to students in need, connected more than 1,000 households to free internet, and delivered almost 300,000 hours of technology education programing. Find out more at www.compudopt.org



