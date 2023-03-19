Ink Narrates: The Presentation Design Agency, Launches Affordable Pitch Deck Service
Ink Narrates, a global presentation design agency based in India, has recently launched an affordable pitch deck design service.
Ink Narrates, a leading presentation design agency, has recently launched a new service to help startups create compelling pitch decks at an affordable price. This service is designed to help startups stand out and effectively communicate their ideas to investors and other stakeholders.
— Shivam Batra, Co-Founder of Ink Narrates
"Many startups struggle to create a compelling pitch deck because the current solutions in the market are often too expensive and not of the highest quality," said Mrunalini Dhas, co-founder of Ink Narrates.
This service is a game-changer in the industry, providing startups with a much-needed solution to the problem of expensive and low-quality pitch deck design services.
Ink Narrates has established itself as a trusted partner for companies looking to create compelling corporate presentations. The company has worked with clients from all around the world, including Saudi Arabia, the USA, the UK, Australia, Singapore, and Dubai. By working closely with clients to understand their unique needs and goals, their team is able to craft presentations that not only look great but also effectively convey the intended message.
"If you're a startup founder operating on a shoestring budget and seeking budget-friendly solutions for pitch deck design, Ink Narrates is your one-stop-shop," said Shivam Batra, co-founder of Ink Narrates.
The company's latest offerings include two categories: Pitch Deck Design and Pitch Deck Creation.
Pitch Deck Design is the ideal solution for those who have already written their pitch deck and are looking for expert design services to elevate their presentation. The team of skilled designers and presentation experts will work closely with clients to create a visually stunning and effective pitch deck.
For those seeking a comprehensive pitch deck solution, Pitch Deck Creation is a perfect choice. This service includes both pitch deck design and writing, providing clients with a complete package to make their presentation stand out from the competition. The team at Ink Narrates takes a personalized approach to understanding each client's unique needs and goals, ensuring that the resulting pitch deck is tailored to their specific requirements.
With these new services, Ink Narrates is poised to become a leading provider of pitch deck solutions for businesses of all sizes. Clients can rest assured that they will receive top-quality service and expert guidance from the initial consultation through to the final product.
For more information on pitch deck design services, visit their website at https://www.inknarrates.com/
About Ink Narrates: Ink Narrates is a leading presentation design agency based in India that specializes in helping businesses communicate their message effectively through visually stunning and impactful presentations. Founded by Mrunalini Dhas and Shivam Batra, Ink Narrates has quickly become a global player in the presentation design industry.
