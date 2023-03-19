Changes to Hobron Lane at Ala Moana Boulevard

Main, News Posted on Mar 17, 2023 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) is making the following changes to makai/southbound Hobron Lane as it approaches Ala Moana Boulevard (Route 92).

Right hand turns will be allowed from both lanes.

The Tow-Away Zone during peak hours (Monday through Friday, 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.) will be extended approximately 100-feet to the driveway of the parking lot on the right-hand side of the road.

Drawings showing the changes can be found here and here. Crews have begun the sign installations and striping work. The changes are expected to be complete Monday, March 20, 2023.

The changes will allow additional clearance for vehicles from southbound Hobron Lane onto westbound Ala Moana Boulevard. The No Right Turn on Red restriction will remain in place.

The intersections of Ala Moana Boulevard and Hobron Lane and Ala Moana and Ena Road/Kalia Road were changed to all-pedestrian phase crossings in November 2022 to reduce potential vehicle and pedestrian conflicts.

HDOT thanks the public for their patience as we continue to work to make the Ala Moana Boulevard and Nimitz Highway corridor safer for all modes of transportation. Problems or concerns regarding traffic or pedestrian signals on state routes may be submitted to [email protected] or (808) 587-2160.

