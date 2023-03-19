Arrests Made in Robbery Offenses in the Fourth District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District announce arrests have been made in reference to Robbery offenses that occurred on Thursday, March 16, 2023, in the Fourth District.

Robbery (Force and Violence): At approximately 12:00 pm, the suspects exited a vehicle and approached the victim in the 6000 block of 7 th Street, Northwest. The suspects forcibly took property from the victim and fled the scene in the vehicle. CCN: 23-041-010

Assault with Intent to Rob: At approximately 4:50 pm, the suspects exited a vehicle and approached the victim in the 1300 block of Hamilton Street, Northwest. The suspects attempted to forcibly take property from the victim but were unsuccessful. The suspects then fled the scene in the vehicle. CCN: 23-041-181

Assault with Intent to Rob: At approximately 4:54 pm, the suspects exited a vehicle and approached the victim in the 5100 block of Illinois Avenue, Northwest. The suspects attempted to forcibly take property from the victim but were unsuccessful. The suspects then fled the scene in the vehicle. CCN: 23-041-205

On Thursday, March 16, 2023, a 14-year-old juvenile female and a 13-year-old juvenile male, both of Southeast, DC, a 16-year-old juvenile female and a 17-year-old juvenile male, both of Northeast, DC, were arrested and charged with the above offenses.

###