Breaking the Mold: A Fresh Philosophy Perspective on Human Thinking
A Provocative New Book Challenges the Status Quo and Explores the Complex Relationship between Emotion and Reason
“Reconceptualizing Philosophy” is a must-read for anyone seeking a deep philosophical understanding of oneself, society, and the world. The book will make readers feel aware, profound, and sanguine.”BOULDER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Many people think that philosophy is difficult to study， this is because they don't know what philosophy researches. If people know what the fundamental problem of philosophy is and view philosophy based on it, it will be much easier to study philosophy. In fact, the fundamental question of philosophy is to ask what people are, where we come from, and where we will go. If we also know that the only difference between humans and other higher animals is that humans possess language and explicit rational thinking, the fundamental question of philosophy becomes the question of human thinking.
— Shengzhi Wang, retired from B.U.T.P.
Indeed, all philosophical questions are ultimately about human thinking. As long as we understand the origin of human thinking, all philosophical questions will be readily solved. Due to the shallow knowledge of human thinking in the past, humans have not been able to understand their own thinking and consciousness correctly, and thus have not been able to correctly understand themselves.
Based on the cutting-edge research in contemporary biology, brain science, psychology, and other sciences, "Reconceptualizing Philosophy: From Emotion Toward Reason" explores human thinking in a philosophical perspective and approach, from feeling, memory and judgment of unicellular microorganisms, through implicit emotional thinking of animals, to explicit rational thinking of humans, and finally reveals the mystery of human thinking.
Current science has found that the cell membrane of unicellular organisms has receptor proteins and effector proteins by which unicellular organisms can sense where food is and then move there. Similarly, they can distinguish between poisons and predators, and then purposefully use escape actions to save lives. These scientific discoveries show that unicellular organisms can feel pleasure and pain, and they have not only feeling but also memory and judgment. Without these abilities, unicellular organisms would not be able to find food or avoid harm, would not have autonomous actions, and would not be living creatures.
"Reconceptualizing Philosophy" details the important role of feeling, memory, and judgment in the survival and evolution of microorganisms, the important role of emotion as an animal's value system in animal survival, and the important role of language communication in the formation of human explicit rational thinking. This book clearly demonstrates the support and control of human implicit emotional thinking derived from animal inheritances over explicit rational thinking derived from language communication and the transformation of rational thinking over emotional thinking.
This book believes that feeling is the fundamental basis of biological survival and evolution. Emotional intensity is the inward value scale of humans and other higher animals. Human beings come from the explicit rational thinking formed by language communication. Humans come from social communication, so they have not only an egoistic instinct but also an altruistic instinct. Human nature is the interdependence, opposition, and unity of egotistic and altruistic instincts. Language and reason are the most significant differences between humans and other higher animals. Human implicit emotional thinking support and dominate explicit rational thinking, and the action of reason to emotion is also enormous. Everyone's current emotion comes from the feeling accumulation of all practices from childhood up to now. Everyone is an inertial body, an inertial body of thinking, words, and deeds.
Today's artificial intelligence (AI) has actually validated the core concepts of this book. The exploration, simulation and calculation of relevant factors and their weights in deep learning and reinforcement learning are just the reflection of human implicit thinking based on the emotional value system. In fact, the weight of each relevant factor studied by AI is the contribution, significance or value of each relevant factor for achieving the goal. AI research has indeed used a large number of calculations to verify the long-term exploration of each person's implicit emotional thinking for various relative values of various things in the recognition of patterns such as speech and image.
As the mystery of human thinking is revealed, some issues that have been troubling people for a long time have become clear, such as human nature, ego, soul, happiness, values, thinking logic, meaning of life, human civilization, and so on. With these clear insights, people's understanding of political, social, and economic issues is expected to become gradually clearer.
The author of this book, Shengzhi Wang has published three books on philosophy, economics, and society after retired from Beijing University of Posts and Telecommunications. He is characterized by a wealth of experience and has a sharp and profound perspective on issues. During his professional career, he had been engaged in various tasks, such as herding, farming, maintenance, processing, assembly, marketing, manufacturing, engineering, research and development, teaching, training, consulting, marketing, finance, human resource, administration, and general manager. He was fond of thinking from a young age, preferring philosophy. In his various experiences for decades, he continued to seriously summarize and reflect on various phenomena, experiences, and underlying reasons in society, the market, and academia.
If you want to gain a deep philosophical understanding of yourself, society, and the world in which you live, "Reconceptualizing Philosophy: From Emotion Toward Reason" is a must-read. We strongly recommend that you carefully read and reflect on this book. The book will make you feel more aware, profound, and sanguine, which might be precisely the goal that one should pursue unremittingly.
Shengzhi Wang
Retired from BUPT
email us here