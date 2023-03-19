Hawai‘i Department of Health closes JB,S Kitchen and Lounge in Wailuku

Posted on Mar 17, 2023 in Newsroom

WAILUKU, HI – The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) has posted a red “Closed” placard to protect public health due to critical food safety violations at JB,S Kitchen and Lounge. The restaurant owned and operated by JB,S Kitchen and Lounge, LLC, is located at 752B Lower Main Street in Wailuku.

The food establishment received the red placard on March 15, 2023 and must remain closed until all violations are resolved and DOH allows the restaurant to reopen to the public.

Critical violations noted at inspection include:

Cockroach infestation in the kitchen, including on walls and pipes over flour and batter at the deep-fry station.

An accumulation of grease and food debris was observed on and around the stove, which serves as a food source for roaches.

Hand-wash sinks were not used exclusively used for hand washing as required.

Cross-contamination issue was observed in a refrigerator with raw eggs being stored above vegetables and ready to eat foods.

Cleaning solutions were observed stored over uncooked pasta and baking soda in the dry storage cabinet.

The health department is requiring the food establishment to take the following corrective actions before they will be allowed to reopen:

Professional pest control must be stepped up to eliminate roaches;

Facility must be cleaned to remove all pest harborage conditions, such as the grease build-up and food debris; and

Food and toxic chemical storage must be organized to resolve potential cross-contamination of various foods and contamination from toxic chemicals.



A follow-up inspection is scheduled for March 17, 2023.

The Department of Health Food Safety Branch protects and promotes the health of Hawai‘i residents and visitors through education of food industry workers and regulation of food establishments statewide. The branch conducts routine health inspections of food establishments where food products are prepared, manufactured, distributed, or sold.

The branch also investigates sources of food-borne illnesses and potential adulteration. It is also responsible for mitigating the effects of these incidents to prevent any future occurrences. Department of Health food safety specialists strive to work with business owners, foodservice workers, and the food industry to ensure safe food preparation practices and sanitary conditions.

To view restaurant inspection reports, go to http://hi.healthinspections.us/hawaii/.

For more information on the department’s placarding program go to http://health.hawaii.gov/san/.

# # #