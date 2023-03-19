PM Sogavare briefed on AUKUS by Australian Government Officials.

Prime Minister Hon. Manasseh Sogavare MP was paid a courtesy visit by the Acting High Commissioner of Australia to Solomon Islands Ms Sally-Anne Vincent on Friday 17th March.

The Australian Acting High Commissioner Sally-Anne briefed Prime Minister Sogavare on the AUKUS security arrangement in which Australia is a member, especially on Australia’s pathways of acquiring nuclear-powered submarines.

Prime Minister Sogavare thanked the Acting High Commissioner for providing the briefing and reemphasised the importance of transparency, openness, mutual respect and continuous dialogue on AUKUS arrangement, especially when both countries are parties to the Treaty of Rarotonga and other international treaties on the non-proliferation of nuclear weapons.

The Prime Minister reminded the delegation that the Pacific region is one of the peaceful and a nuclear weapon free zone.

The Acting High Commissioner also assured the Prime Minister that as a non-nuclear weapon state, the acquiring of the nuclear-powered submarines will be done in strict compliance with their obligations in the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, commonly known as the Non-Proliferation Treaty or NPT and the safeguard measures applied by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

-PM Press Sec