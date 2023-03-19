PM UPDATED ON PRC BILATERAL RELATIONS.

Prime Minister Hon. Manasseh Sogavare MP was briefed on the latest development of the Solomon Islands- People’s Republic of China, PRC, bilateral relations.

On the latest development, PRC Ambassador, His Excellency Li Ming reported that China International Development Cooperation Agency, CIDCA, is visiting the country in the next couple of days.

“On Monday, you are going to receive an important delegation from PRC. The China International Development Cooperation Agency, CIDCA, looks after PRC’s foreign Aid budget to achieve better coordination and greater impact of China’s aid programs.”

…………”Thank you for accepting their courtesy visit request.”

His Excellency Li Ming explains, one of CIDCA’s most important portfolio is to monitor all PRC aid projects. Quality must be of high standard, security and safety are very important.

He explains, CIDCA plays an important role, together with SIG to design our cooperation projects since the SI-PRC relationship was formalized 3 years ago.

CIDCA will also spend the next couple of weeks to monitor PRC funded projects;

The Pacific Games Stadium – 80 percent complete.

SINU dormitory project- 3 buildings of high quality currently being built.

Medical Centre- Processing tender now. Starting construction later this year.

Ambassador Ming clarifies, apart from an official courtesy visit to the honorable Prime Minister, there will also be Signing of an MOU, exchange of letters on sending our athletes to PRC to sharpen their skills ahead of Novembers’ Pacific Games and discussions/presentation with line Ministries.

Prime Minister Hon. Manasseh Sogavare appreciates the update and welcomed the China International Development Cooperation Agency delegation’s visit.

“We look forward to the visit. I look forward to meeting the delegation. We’ll talk about our strategic interests (SI-PRC).”

Looking forward to a productive engagement with PRC’s CIDCA, an important development partner at a very critical time in our history.

The Prime Minister reiterates, investment in infrastructure development remains an important priority for Solomon Islands.

On the projects, His Excellency Ming’s words to the constructors were ……. “make sure, high quality and complete on time.”

The Ambassador is confident, with Prime Minister Sogavare’s strong and strategic leadership, these and other projects will bring forth more benefits to our peoples-Solomon Islands and China.

-PM Press Sec