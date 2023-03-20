Bridging the Maths Gap : MathCode™ enrichment program gives struggling students new hope.
MathCode™ is based on the latest research that suggests an integrated approach combining Maths and Coding leads to higher student engagement and results
As educators, it's our responsibility to keep up with the latest research and use it to develop innovative teaching methods”SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent study, Primary school students who struggle with maths are starting high school as much as five years behind their more advanced classmates, setting teachers an almost impossible task to close the gap. Thirty-six per cent of Australian primary school teachers surveyed by Oxford University Press said many of their students were beginning high school without important foundational skills in maths such as knowing their times tables or using estimation to predict answers.
In response to this, Skill Samurai, the leading provider of coding and STEM education for kids, has created the MathCode™ Mastery Method, a unique and innovative approach that combines maths and coding to help primary school kids master maths while staying highly engaged.
The MathCode™ Mastery Method is based on the latest research that suggests an integrated learning approach combining Maths and Coding leads to higher engagement and learning outcomes. The program has been designed to inspire and engage young learners, empowering them to develop a deep understanding of mathematical concepts that they can apply in real-life situations. It uses the Concrete-Pictorial-Abstract approach that has been proven to be effective in improving students' spatial sense ability ultimately leading to math mastery.
“As educators, it's our responsibility to keep up with the latest research and use it to develop innovative teaching methods” said Jamie Buttigieg, Australian Franchisor for Skill Samurai. “By using an integrated approach that combines maths and coding, we are not only helping students learn faster but also fostering a love of learning that will stay with them throughout their lives… Our unique program helps kids fall back in love with maths”.
The MathCode™ Mastery Method is an early intervention program that helps kids build a strong foundation in maths and problem-solving skills, setting them up for success and empowering them to achieve their full potential. According to Jamie Buttigieg “It’s Maths Tuition, Supercharged”.
The MathCode™ Mastery Method is an industry-first product that combines the best of maths and coding education to provide primary school kids with a unique and engaging learning experience. With the MathCode™ Mastery Method, students will develop important skills that will prepare them for success in all areas of their lives.
"At Skill Samurai, we are committed to providing the best coding and STEM education for kids," said Jamie Buttigieg, Australian Franchisor for Skill Samurai. "The MathCode™ Mastery Method is the latest addition to our comprehensive curriculum, and we are excited to see the positive impact it will have on students' lives."
Skill Samurai's MathCode™ Mastery Method will be available at all Skill Samurai centres across Australia, USA and Canada commencing in Term 4. It’s an after-school enrichment program suitable for a variety of young learners requiring help with maths. For more information, please visit www.skillsamurai.com.au
About Skill Samurai:
Skill Samurai is the leading provider of coding and STEM education for kids in Australia. Skill Samurai provides a fun and engaging way for kids to learn valuable skills that will prepare them for success in the future. Skill Samurai is committed to helping kids develop important problem-solving, critical-thinking, and leadership skills, and provides a comprehensive Coding & STEM curriculum that is tailored to each student's individual needs. Skill Samurai offers after-school enrichment education, school holiday camps and school programs.
