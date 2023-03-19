The American Board of Physicians Specialties (ABPS) Encourages All to Celebrate National Doctors Day on March 30

National Doctors Day is meant for all, including patients, to celebrate the essential role that physicians serve.

TAMPA, Fla., March 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The American Board of Physician Specialties® (ABPS) comes together with the rest of America to salute our leading healthcare professionals on National Doctors Day, March 30. National Doctors Day is meant for all, including patients, to celebrate the essential role that physicians serve in all our daily lives and to thank them for their contribution to our public health.

President George H.W. Bush proclaimed Doctors Day, a National Day of Celebration beginning in 1991. National Doctors Day was first observed in 1933 in Winder, Georgia. March 30 is the anniversary of the first use of general anesthesia in surgery dating back to 1842.

When asked about the meaning of being a doctor, ABPS Diplomate Loren J. Chassels, DO of Highland, IL, identified the importance of physicians. He said a doctor is a person who is held to the highest expectations because of the knowledge, reasoning, and skills developed over many years. A doctor is one of the most trustworthy individuals in a patient's life, Dr. Chassels added.

Established in 1952, the American Board of Physician Specialties (ABPS) is the official certifying body of the American Association of Physician Specialists Inc. (AAPS) a 501(c)6 organization headquartered in Tampa, FL. The ABPS certifies qualified physicians, both allopathic and osteopathic, in 18 specialties.

