DERMACARE BIOSCIENCES ANNOUNCES PURCHASE OF POSTDAY® ONE-STEP EMERGENCY CONTRACEPTIVE BRAND
It’s a New Day in America, for that, there’s PostDay® .
We look forward to devoting immense resources to support PostDay®One-Step and working closely with our retail partners to ensure continued affordable access to this critical women’s health product.”DELRAY BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, July 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dermacare BioSciences has announced the completion of a purchase and asset acquisition of the FDA Approved emergency contraceptive brand POSTDAY® One-Step. Details of the purchase have not been disclosed.
— Kelly Stone, DermaCare Biosciences Partner & Chief Sales Officer
"PostDay® One-Step is a leading internationally recognized and recommended OTC emergency contraceptive brand and is an affordable birth control option that will soon be available for women across the United States", said Dermacare BioSciences Partner & Chief Sales Officer, Kelly Stone. "It helps prevent pregnancy before it starts when taken within 72 hours, or 3 days, after unprotected sex."
“Millions of women have safely used the emergency contraceptive pill and there have been no reports of serious complications”, said Stone,
“Although the emergency contraceptive pill is frequently referred to as a "morning after pill", this is not entirely an accurate description, as women do not
have to wait until the morning or day after unprotected sex to take emergency contraception”.
“Actually", Stone goes onto say, "the emergency contraceptive pill, which contains safe 1.5mg of Levonorgestrel, is more effective the sooner you take it – as soon as possible after unprotected sex. It is not to be confused with the abortion pill."
Clinical studies in thousands of women have shown that the emergency contraceptive is up to 87 percent effective in preventing pregnancy. No doctor prescription is necessary for PostDay® One-Step. There is no age or sex requirement and no ID is required to purchase the pill.
"Additionally," says Stone, "It is also important to note that PostDay® One-Step emergency contraception will not work if you are already pregnant, and it will not affect an existing pregnancy. PostDay® One-Step will not protect you from HIV infection. the virus that causes AIDS, and other sexually transmitted diseases".
"PostDay® One-Step is the perfect addition to our growing Corporate portfolio", said Stone, "Over-the-Counter PostDay® One-Step will be available for purchase at all major retailers in every state at up to 60% cost savings compared with other leading brands of emergency contraception".
"We are thrilled to have ownership of the brand, and we look forward to devoting immense resources to support PostDay®One-Step and working closely with our retail partners to ensure continued affordable access to this critical women’s health product.”
PostDay® One-Step is not intended for use as a regular form of birth control. For questions about birth control and other women’s health issues, it is recommended that women talk to a healthcare professional.
About DermaCare BioSciences:
Dermacare Biosciences is a wholly owned division of DermaCare Packaging & Private Label, LLC, based in South Florida.
They are Manufacturers, Importers & Distributors of Medical Testing Devices, Healthcare & Medical Supplies, Biodegradable Nitrile Gloves, Private Label Personal Care & OTC products and more.
Always on the forefront of trends in the medical field, DermaCare Biosciences has recently purchased the #1 internationally recognized and trusted brand of OTC Emergency Contraception, POSTDAY® ONE-STEP which will soon be available across the USA.
There could not have been a better time. Now, consumers nationwide can purchase an affordable & dependable emergency contraceptive with confidence & ease and without a prescription.
“It’s a New Day in America, For that, there’s PostDay®”
For more information about PostDay® One-Step, visit: www.MyPostDay.com
*SEE US AT NCASEF NATIONAL COALITION OF ASSOCIATIONS OF 7-ELEVEN FRANCHISESS AUGUST 1-2, 2023, BOOTH#429
*SEE US AT NACDS, NATIONAL ASSOCATION OF CHAIN DRUG STORES, SAN DIEGO AUGUST 12-14. BOOTH #3943
Contact us at:
Toll Free: 1-833-DERMUSA (1-833-337-6872)
Email: info@dermacarebio.com or info@MyPostDay.com
Kelly Stone, Chief Sales Officer: kelly@dermacarepkg.com
Rich Butler, Managing Director: rich@dermacarebio.com
Russ Rossi, V.P. Global Business Development: russ@dermacarebio.com
For questions about birth control and other women’s health issues, it is recommended that women talk to a healthcare professional.
To reach the author:
Rich Butler
DermaCare Packaging & Private Label, LLC
info@myPostDay.com
DERMACARE PACKAGING & PRIVATE LABEL
DERMACARE BIOSCIENCES
+1 833-337-6872
info@MyPOSTDAY.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
It's a New Day in America, for that, there's PostDay®