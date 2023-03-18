Submit Release
Ilham Aliyev attends opening of Talish-Tapgaragoyunlu-Gashalti sanatorium road

AZERBAIJAN, March 18 - 18 March 2023, 18:50

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and their daughter Arzu Aliyeva have visited the Tartar district.

The head of state and First Lady first participated in the inauguration of the Talish-Tapgaragoyunlu-Gashalti Sanitarium road.

Chairman of the Board of the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads Saleh Mammadov provided information about the works done so far.

The foundation of the 22-km long road was laid by President Ilham Aliyev in the Tartar district on October 3, 2021. The road links 4 settlements.

The automobile bridge built over the Injachay river is 84 meters long and 14.5 meters wide.

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva were also briefed about the roads construction plan of the Talish village. The total length of intra-village roads is 4.2 kilometers.

