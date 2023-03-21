St. Onge Company Celebrates 40 Years Of Providing Proprietary End-To-End Supply Chain Consulting

Bryan Jensen St. Onge Co. Team

PENNSYLVANIA-BASED COMPANY HELPS CLIENTS DEVELOP A ROAD MAP TO MIGRATE FROM WHERE THEY HAVE BEEN TO WHERE THEY WANT TO BE DURING STABLE & VOLATILE TIMES

Our experience is long-lived and stable. It’s been our practice to evaluate our clients’ needs and offer them real-world solutions with an eye to innovation, timing, and costs.” — Bryan Jensen, Chairperson & Executive Vice President

YORK, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- St. Onge Company, an independent, globally recognized consultancy, today announced the celebration of their 40th anniversary in business. The company's longevity and success stems from their ability to provide effective, unbiased solutions to their clients' supply chain needs while remaining independent and supporting the clients' best interests.

The past few years have highlighted a highly interconnected global economy that relies on a complex and dynamic supply and demand network. In 2019, the international supply chain market "generated roughly 32 billion U.S. dollars. By 2030, the market is forecast to more than double." In light of increasing appreciation of efficient supply chains, companies are looking to create integrated global and regional supply chain organizations. However, designing or redesigning a supply chain network can be one of the most complex efforts a company can undertake.

St. Onge’s breadth and depth of experience have been vital in attracting and retaining companies that include automotive, consumer package goods, retail and e-commerce as well as healthcare providers, including hospitals and clinics.

For four decades, St. Onge has provided a relevant, up-to-date view of the supply chain, identifying gaps between current performance and ideal best practices. The integrated consulting firm uniquely offers both engineering and operations design services that help clients craft systems and operational processes. St. Onge's roots lie in the analysis-based engineering of high-performance manufacturing, distribution and fulfillment facilities. This analytical approach is incorporated within all their work, drawing upon such disciplines as operations research, extensive data analysis, and machine learning.

The company also stands apart as they do not buy and sell material-handling equipment or supply chain software systems. Instead, they are completely independent and objective as they work on behalf of clients to offer solutions that will give them a competitive advantage.

"There should be no boilerplate answers for companies seeking solutions from the supply chain and logistics industry," said Bryan Jensen, Chairperson & Executive Vice President, St. Onge Co. "That’s why we listened carefully to the client when St. Onge started as a company. Our experience is long-lived and stable. It’s been our practice to evaluate our clients’ needs and offer them real-world solutions with an eye to innovation, timing, and costs.”

Founded in 1983 as a consulting and engineering firm, St. Onge has grown into one of the world’s premier supply chain innovators. As an independent company with no vendor bias, it remains focused purely on client needs. To this end, the company has developed a SCOR inspired, straightforward supply chain improvement methodology based on the supply chain mega processes of: Plan, Buy, Make, Move, Store, and Sell. This is augmented by evaluating and improving key supply chain enablers such as: strategy, people, organizational structure, technology, and performance management.

St. Onge is consistently the preferred provider of supply chain engineering services. Over 80% of their current projects are with repeat clients. In fact, over 75% of their senior resources have been with the company more than 20 years - with a turnover rate of less than 8% in the last five.

“Objectivity and access to our in-house talent are why our clients, who have name recognition in their industry, return to us repeatedly. We never take our trusted relationships for granted, which is why St. Onge remains a growing, stable company with an international presence despite economic turmoil during our 40-year history,” Jensen said.

St. Onge Company has served countless industry clients as a trusted supply chain engineering partner. Their legacy lies in the application of industrial engineering expertise to solve today's most challenging and complex problems while anticipating those of tomorrow.

For more information, please visit www.stonge.com, email tom@tomperic.com or call 609-254-6625.

***

About St. Onge

St. Onge is a world-recognized supply chain strategy and logistic consulting firm. Our discovery-driven approach brings together the elements of supply chain logistics, engineering and operations to ensure that the supply chain challenges you face will be met with unique answers that fit your needs. From guiding strategy development to coordinating global logistics, network optimization, each of our clients receives a custom solution.