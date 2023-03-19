Bipartisan U.S. Senate Briefing Supports Secular, Democratic Iranian Republic
On Thursday, March 16, 2023, a bipartisan senate briefing declared support for the Iranian people and their ongoing protests against the regime in Tehran.
We cannot underestimate the effect that we've seen from inside Iran of women leading these demonstrations...And it's that force of opinion that will bring the ayatollahs down.”WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, USA, March 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Thursday, March 16, 2023, a bipartisan senate briefing declared support for the Iranian people and their ongoing protests against the regime in Tehran. Speakers from both parties along with several political personalities and foreign policy experts reaffirmed the path forward for Iran is a secular, non-nuclear, republic.
— Ambassador John Bolton
Sentors from both parties addressed the briefing in person, including Chairwoman Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), who Chairs the Subcommittee on Europe and Regional Security Cooperation of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee; Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC), Senior Member of Senate Judiciary Committee & co-chair of the Senate Human Rights Caucus; Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ), member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee; and Senator John Boozman (R-AR), Ranking Member of the Senate Agriculture Committee.
Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, as well as former Senator Joe Lieberman, Ambassador John Bolton, General James Jones, Ambassador Paula Dobriansky and Ambassador Lincoln Bloomfield also addressed the briefing, offering their view on the needed US policy on Iran.
In her speech, Mrs. Maryam Rajavi outlined four specific recommendations: to “First, reactivate the six UN Security Council resolutions to prevent the regime's efforts to obtain nuclear weapons. The regime's nuclear negotiations are just a tactic to buy time. Second, end the activities of the Iranian regime's supporters and lobbies in the U.S. Third, impose comprehensive sanctions against the regime and its affiliated organizations, and stop the regime's use of American markets, companies, and universities. And fourth, recognize the legitimacy of the Iranian people's struggle to overthrow the regime and acknowledge the right of Iranian youth to self-defense against the Revolutionary Guards.”
Chairwoman Jeanne Shaheen opened her remarks by reciting Maryam Rajavi’s 10-point plan for a non-nuclear, secular republic Iran, especially the rights of women and said, “I have Mrs. Rajavi's 10-point plan for future Iran …that sounds pretty democratic to me.” Senator Shaheen added, “Iran needs a government that takes responsibility for its people's safety and that respects the rights and freedoms of all individuals. In Congress, we haven't forgotten about what's happening in Iran. We remember what the incredibly brave people of Iran are making happen.”
Senator Thom Tillis recognized the bipartisan support for the Iranian people and added America, with its global allies, needs to maintain “consistent pressure” on the regime in Tehran given their behvior across the globa and “how they've destroyed the hopes and dreams of the Iranian people. We can do that. We have to do it systematically.”
Senator Cory Booker said, “what is inspiring to me is to see bipartisan support for the people of Iran and their cause for a nation that is free and democratic.” He added “my role as a leader on the Foreign Relations Committee and doing everything I can to continue to support the Iranian people who are standing and struggling to overthrow authoritarianism and to achieve freedom and democracy.”
Senator Boozman also echoed his support for the people of Iran and explained how important it is to be present in US Congress as the Iranian people are the “tip of the spear.” He said, “thank you all for the great work and thank you for being here. There's no substitute for that.”
Ambassador John Bolton said “Over the past six months, we've known of opposition inside, the MEK, has reported on consistently and accurately over the years... We cannot underestimate the effect that we've seen from inside Iran of women leading these demonstrations against the brutality of the ayatollahs. Tens of thousands have been arrested, hundreds have been killed, but they're still out there doing it. And it's that force of opinion that will bring the ayatollahs down and give us the regime change we need.”
Ambassador Dobriansky, said: those brave souls are still on the streets. A freedom revolution is indeed underway.” She added, “courageous men and women fighting for their freedom and the freedom of future generations in a democratic, secular, non-nuclear Iranian republic” and how Maryam Rajavi has been “very consistent on from the very beginning.”
General James L. Jones (Ret.), the former U.S. National Security Advisor to President Obama and Supreme Allied Commander praised the leadership of Maryam Rajavi and the National Council of Resistance of Iran and added, “her 10-point plan for a democratic Iran is a testament to her vision and her leadership. This cause is not simply about toppling the current oppressive regime ruling Iran. It is a struggle against all forms of dictatorship, including former rulers. As the brave protesters of Iran protest every day on the streets of Iran, we are reminded that the Iranian people yearn for a democratic and secular republic.
Former Senator Joseph Lieberman said, “really the fight for freedom in Iran goes much further back than that decades in the courageous effort of so many people inside Iran with the support of the Iranian diaspora, both in the time of the Shah protesting that authoritarian and brutally repressive regime and of course, in the time of the Mullahs that since 1979 have controlled this great country. And there is no organization, no movement that has done more courageously and with principle over that period of time than the MEK and NCRI led by Mrs. Maryam Rajavi. This is a movement that has had the courage to take on absolute power and not be afraid of it.”
Ambassador Lincoln Bloomfield presented evidence on how the secret police of the shah. SAVAK, trained the current regime’s intelligence arms and added, “the Iranian people, led by women and girls of Iran, are putting their lives on the line, facing beatings, poison gas, long prison sentences, and hanging. The embattled regime in Tehran has no legitimacy and must be held to account for its crimes at home and abroad. We all have a role in standing with the brave and noble Iranian people.”
The briefing was moderated by Ana Sami, a member of OIAC’s Young Professional Chapter and featured the traditional Nowruz setup to honor the ushering of the new year in Iran.
