THE NATIONAL SPACE SOCIETY MOURNS THE PASSING OF KEN MONEY
Former NSS President and Board of Governors Member Provided Peerless Leadership
Ken was a foundational member of this important organization ... the NSS Governors mourn his passing but celebrate the legacy of his bright life.”KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, FL, USA, March 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Space Society (NSS) mourns the passing of former NSS leader Kenneth Money who passed on March 6 at the age of 88. Money served on the NSS's Board of Governors from its earliest years starting in 1986 and on its board of Directors from 2004 to 2016. He also served as the organization's president for several years. His capable leadership helped to advance the NSS over many decades and across many challenges.
— Karlton Johnson, Chairman of the NSS Board of Governors
“Ken was a foundational member of this important organization," said Karlton Johnson, Chairman of the NSS Board of Governors. "His leadership and accomplishments helped to shape NSS into the organization it is today. The Governors mourn his passing but celebrate the legacy of his bright life.”
Money worked as a Senior Scientist at the Canadian Defense and Civil Institute of Environmental Medicine in Toronto and published over one hundred scientific articles, also authoring six different topic areas in the World Book Encyclopedia. He held a Ph.D. in physiology from the University of Toronto and his contributions to the scientific field included research on the inner ear, motion sickness, disorientation, and the biological effects of space flight.
Money was selected as one of Canada’s astronauts in 1983 and remained in service until 1992. He acted as the Spacelab Payload Operations Controller for the Spacelab International Microgravity Laboratory mission in 1992 and trained as backup crew for the mission.
NSS Director Dr. Sherry Bell said, "While ordinarily reserved, Ken could become excited and almost exuberant when discussing his thoughts about NASA, the Canadian space program, and the future of space exploration and settlement. He was an amazingly accomplished and passionate man, and his contributions will be sorely missed."
In 1994 Money was awarded the Meritorious Service Cross by the Governor General of Canada for his many contributions to science and technology. He was a former Royal Canadian Air Force fighter pilot who flew a wide variety of aircraft, including bush planes and helicopters. On two occasions, he piloted successful search and rescue missions in Canada's northern wilderness.
The National Space Society was founded in 1987 via a merger of the National Space Institute and the L5 Society. The NSS is the preeminent citizen's voice on space exploration, development, and settlement. To learn more about the NSS and its mission to establish humanity as a spacefaring species, visit us on the web at space.nss.org.
