TunesKit Activation Unlocker Officially Released to Bypass iCloud Activation Lock

TunesKit Activation Unlocker was first released to help iOS users remove iCloud Activation Lock without Apple ID or password in an easy way.

HONG KONG, March 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As a professional iOS solution provider, TunesKit Studio, has officially launched a new iCloud Activation Lock Removal for Mac and Windows users worldwide. The tool is well-designed to help Apple users bypass iCloud activation lock even if they don't know the password that associated with the Apple ID account.

Activation Lock comes with Apple's Find My [Device] feature. In other words, when people turn on Find My option, the activation lock will be turned on automatically. Activation lock is developed to protect iOS devices from being used by others when it's lost or stolen. Once it's locked, no one can use the device unless the right Apple ID and password are entered. So, if people forgot the password, or bought a second-hand iCloud-locked iPhone, it will be hard to access the device. That's why TunesKit Activation Unlocker is here.

TunesKit Activation Unlocker is a professional iCloud activation unlock tool for iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch. It can bypass activation lock in different scenarios without Apple ID and password. For example, people want to reset the device but forgot the activation password, got a used iPhone with knowing the Apple ID, or Apple ID was hacked and the data was prone to be erased remotely.

After the activation lock is removed successfully, the previous Apple ID is deleted. And the Find My function is disabled as well. Now, you can sign in a new Apple ID and use the device breezily. Users can log into the App Store with new Apple ID to download apps or enjoy media services from iTunes Store. Besides, the device won't have any risk of being tracked or locked by other people.

Moreover, TunesKit Activation Unlocker is designed with a simple and intuitive interface. So, everyone can easily to use it and remove iCloud activation lock. Just connect the device to the computer and open the TunesKit program, jailbreak the iOS device and remove the activation lock immediately.

Video Tutorial: How to Bypass Activation Lock Easily with TunesKit

"Many users have complaint with us that their activation lock was always activated for security reasons. The thing is that they often forgot the Apple ID or password," said William Garcia, the Chief Product Officer of TunesKit. "Furthermore, the activation lock is also not friendly to second-hand devices, especially when users cannot contact the previous owner. We hope TunesKit Activation Unlocker can help users get rid of the trouble quickly," he continued to say.

Price and Availability

Currently, TunesKit Activation Unlocker is sold with different license types, including 1-month subscription, 1-quarter subscription, and lifetime license. The prices are $24.95, $31.95, and $49.95, respectively. In other words, the longer you own the license, the cheaper it will be. Furthermore, all packages support up to 5 iOS devices, and free updates as well. The software can be used on both Windows and Mac operating systems, including the Windows 11, 10, macOS 10.14, 10.13, and more. It supports iPhone 5S to iPhone X, as well as various models of iPad and iPod touch from iOS 12.3 to the latest 13.5.1, excluding iOS 12.4.5/12.4.6/12.4.7.

About TunesKit

TunesKit Studio is an innovative iOS solution provider focused on developing leading-edge iOS utilities and multimedia software. They offer quick and easy solutions to rescue iOS, recover lost iOS data, edit, and convert videos for years. Now the company has developed many popular programs and have over 5,000,000 satisfied customers all over the world.

