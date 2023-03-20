CoreHive Computing, of Clarksburg Maryland, Celebrates a Major Milestone
CLARKSBURG, MD, USA, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- COREHIVE COMPUTING, LLC
— Taylor Grace, Park Place Technologies
CoreHive Computing LLC, a technology consulting and solution provider, is celebrating its 20th anniversary of serving the technology needs of public and private enterprise. The company is staffed with certified teams, methodologies, and tools to deliver best-in-class service and support to customers.
CoreHive Computing was founded in 2003 with the mission to deliver innovative solutions that help clients improve organizational productivity, enhance the value of relationships, and increase the rate-of-return on technology investment.
Madhu Konidena, President of CoreHive Computing said, “As we celebrate our 20th anniversary this year, we are grateful for the opportunity to utilize our depth of knowledge and technical ability to understand and anticipate our client’s business challenges and provide technical solutions. This is the foundation of CoreHive’s strength.” Konidena added, “It has been a privilege to work with our customers, partners, and the CoreHive team for the past two decades, and I am excited to see where this ever-evolving industry takes us.”
CoreHive is a certified SBE/DBE/MBE and holds a GSA Schedule 70 MAS Contract. Their primary services include HPC Petascale deployments, IT managed services, cloud application services, and they have deployed large, mission-critical supercomputers in the United States.
Taylor Grace, Park Place Technologies’ Senior Director, Global Partner Management, said, “CoreHive Computing provides a high level of technical expertise to Park Place and our customers. Their knowledge and understanding of the technologies required is excellent and their commitment to customer service and satisfaction comes through with every engagement. Park Place Technologies has a global presence, and we rely on CoreHive to be there for us 24 x 7.”
Konidena stated, “CoreHive’s key differentiators are expertise, experience, and knowledge which enable us to handle even the most complex IT challenges. We bring exceptional value to our clients by being agile and anticipating changes in their evolving technology environments. At CoreHive, our commitment is to exceed our customer’s expectations and build long term, mutually beneficial relationships. This commitment will carry forward for the next 20 years and beyond.”
ABOUT COREHIVE COMPUTING LLC
Founded in 2003, CoreHive Computing is a technology consulting and solution provider offering IT consulting, technical support, service desk, high-performance computing (HPC) services, cloud services, and managed services to private and public clients. We leverage our technical experience and expertise to provide our clients with integrated, solutions-based services to meet their current and future technology challenges. Visit CoreHive Computing’s website at http://www.corehive.com or contact CoreHive Computing at (866) 951-7378 for more information about our company, products and services.
