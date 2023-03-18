Welcome to the Future of Amazon Ads: Introducing AdRev.tech

AdRev.tech (AdRev) is proud to announce the launch of its Hybrid AI™ ad-tech platform, built to bring a managed service model to any size of advertising effort on Amazon.

AdRev's new platform represents a fundamental shift in how ads are managed on Amazon, empowering all 10 million sellers and vendors in all of Amazon's 21 marketplaces to set goals across groups or entire catalogs of products instead of creating and managing their own campaigns in Amazon's Ad Console. AdRev touts a fully hands-off approach, requiring minimal inputs and a simple user experience, and promises significant time savings over all existing third-party Amazon advertising solutions.

Powering the platform is AdRev's Hybrid AI™ ad-tech platform, the first of its kind, combining machine learning with human intelligence to give Sellers and Vendors the only tool they will ever need to manage ads. AdRev's team of experts uses proprietary software to tailor ad strategy, manage planning and execution, launch campaigns, optimize targets, in order to deliver viable and sustainable recurring revenue from ads, maximizing the return on ad spend.

Lost in the data and complexity of Amazon's constantly changing Ad platform and expanding advertising features, it has become virtually impossible to execute a cohesive advertising strategy that delivers scalable spend while maintaining ROAS targets. Now AdRev massively simplifies the task for marketers to a simple margin calculation, and delivers results, whether it's $100 in monthly spend or $1 million - for a single product or for massive catalogs.

"We buy revenue through advertising and deliver limitless growth opportunities in every marketplace. It's the unfair advantage on Amazon," says a spokesperson for AdRev "With AdRev, there is no need to buy expensive keyword tools or unnecessary software add-ons or pay platform fees just to launch and manage your own ads." They continue "AdRev offers solutions for businesses of any size, from those in the early stages of development who have never launched an ad to Fortune 500 clients seeking simple and efficient solutions for their advertising needs."

AdRev is free to start, and businesses can set up their first ad campaigns in seconds. With pricing plans to suit every business size, starting with the the Basic plan at just $99/month to the white-glove Enterprise plan with dedicated account management, multichannel ad strategy, and Demand Side Platform (DSP) support.

AdRev is proudly made in the USA and used worldwide. For more information about AdRev and to start your advertising journey, please visit our website at http://www.adrev.tech.

