Sen. Street Announces $4.5M+ in State Grants for N. Philadelphia

Philadelphia, PA – March 18, 2023– Today Senator Sharif Street (Philadelphia-D) announced more than $4.5M in State funding for various projects in North Philadelphia in the 3rd Senatorial District. These funds will be used for infrastructure improvement and community development.

“These projects underscore the critical need for investments in hard and human infrastructure, especially in communities with a history of divestment,” said Senator Street. “From the purchase of medical equipment to improve health equity and combat the opioid epidemic to enhancing safe spaces and teaching kids how to grow their own food, I’m proud to play a small part in enhancing the quality of life for North Philadelphia in the immediate and for the future.”

This grant funding comes from the Local Share Account (LSA) and Multimodal Transportation programs, which were recently approved by the Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) and the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED).

The Multimodal Transportation program is designed to improve transportation infrastructure while the LSA program utilizes a percentage of the commonwealth’s gaming revenue.

The following projects received funding:

The City of Philadelphia Department of Parks and Recreation ($500K) – for pedestrian safety improvements around Hunting Park located in the City of Philadelphia, Philadelphia County.

Strawberry Mansion Community Development Corporation ($1M) – structural renovations to several row homes adjacent to the Coltrane House located in the City of Philadelphia, Philadelphia County.

Caring People Alliance ($500K) – to rehabilitate the community pool and the supporting infrastructure at the R.W. Brown Boys & Girls Club located in the City of Philadelphia, Philadelphia County.

City of Philadelphia ($400K) – construction of a playground located at Lindley Avenue in the City of Philadelphia, Philadelphia County.

Called to Serve CDC ($240K) -The proposed project will contribute to a larger community project of renovating 27,000 SF of the Zion Annex building to create The Reverend Leon H. Sullivan Community Impact Center. The project includes renovations to the interior of the building including demolition, framing and drywalling, new doors, windows, flooring, paint, fire and HVAC systems, electrical and plumbing work, and new restrooms. The center will serve as a hub for community services and programs.

Nueva Esperanza Housing and Economic Development ($350K) – develop a mixed-use property, known as the Amor Building, located at 4615-21 N. 5th Street in the City of Philadelphia, Philadelphia County.

Black Doctor’s Consortium (It Takes Philly: Encouraging and Empowering Our Children to Aim High) ($282K) – for the purchase of radiology equipment for use at the Dr. Ala Stanford Center for Health Equity located in the City of Philadelphia, Philadelphia County

Chipping Hill Micro Farms ($50,160)- The project will build-out a mobile infrastructure unit to provide the backdrop for an advanced learning center to teach young children to learn, to grow from seed, transplant, harvest and cook fresh produce to become the basis for their daily diet.

The Behavioral Wellness Center ($100K) – purchase a recreational vehicle (RV) and transform it into a mobile assessment unit to diagnose and treat Opioid use disorder

Philadelphia City Rowing ($171,535) – demolish and replace the dilapidated boat dock at Lloyd Hall on the Schuylkill River. PCR offers free sports-based youth development rowing and competing programs to Philadelphia City public school students.

