Optimal IdM Launches Licensing Management Assistant To Compliment Microsoft Azure

Optimal IdM is a global provider of innovative and affordable identity access management solutions.

Optimizing unused or under-utilized licenses is critical for businesses to reduce costs, maintain compliance, and enhance their security posture.

With OLMA, businesses can identify and remedy issues of over-licensing instantly, from an IAM perspective, saving them time and resources." — Mike Brengs, Managing Partner of Optimal IdM

LUTZ, FL, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Optimal IdM, a premier provider of Identity and Access Management (IAM) solutions, has announced the launch of the Optimal License Management Assistant™ (OLMA) for Microsoft Azure and Office365, offering a centralized solution to streamline license management for key services such as Office365 (Exchange), SharePoint, and OneDrive.

With OLMA, businesses can quickly identify which licenses are assigned, in use, and not utilized, enabling them to reassign or remove unused licenses with the correct user access and permissions. This allows organizations to monitor usage patterns, including the services being used, who is using them, and how frequently they are being used, which can drive operational efficiency, enhance security, ensure compliance, and optimize licensing costs by minimizing unnecessary allocations.

According to Mike Brengs, Managing Partner of Optimal IdM, a significant proportion of Azure/Office365 users are currently over-licensed. Brengs explained, "Assigning licenses beyond the user's needs, or even worse, assigning a license to an inactive user, are some examples of being over-licensed. With OLMA, businesses can identify and remedy issues of over-licensing instantly, from an IAM perspective, saving them time and resources."

OLMA can be utilized as a standalone tool or integrated with the OptimalCloud™ IAM platform to improve security by reducing the risk of unauthorized access to lost or stolen licenses, increase productivity by automating license expiration date tracking and renewals, ensure regulatory compliance by avoiding non-compliance penalties and legal issues, and deliver cost savings by eliminating unnecessary license overpayments.

The OptimalCloud and the Optimal License Management Assistant will be on display at the upcoming Gartner IAM Summit, March 20-22 in booth #632 and at the RSA Conference April 24-27 in booth #632.

About The OptimalCloud

The OptimalCloud platform is a full featured, award winning, SSO Federation & IAM solution that provides a single point of authentication, policy management and auditing for a seamless end user experience. The OptimalCloud is deployed in workforce and consumer scenarios, used by some of the most recognizable companies on the globe, and used in some of the most secure environments in the world. The OptimalCloud is currently integrated with more than 11,000 applications.

About Optimal IdM

Optimal IdM is a global provider of innovative and affordable identity access management solutions. Optimal IdM partners with enterprise and small to mid-sized businesses to provide comprehensive and affordable IAM solutions that meet their specific security, usability, and scalability needs. Optimal IdM also offers its solutions as a managed service offering. Customers include Fortune 1000 companies from every industry as well as federal, state and local government agencies. Founded in 2005, Optimal IdM is privately held and has been profitable in every quarter since inception.

Visit www.optimalidm.com for more information.

