Retail Mechanical Services appoints Jenn McCoy to crucial position, National Director of Client Services
EINPresswire.com/ -- Retail Mechanical Services, Inc. (RMS) announced today that it has continued the expansion of its operations and customer service team with the promotion of Jenn McCoy to National Director of Client Services. Ms. McCoy is one of the most tenured employees of RMS with almost two decades of service with the company. During her tenure, she has grown within the organization with many deserving promotions and most recently served as Director of Operations. Through her strong leadership, the HVAC company recently received acclaimed recognition from the Inc 5000 list as one of the fastest growing companies in America.
Ms. McCoy’s recent comments about the promotion include, “I grew up in the FM industry. Many may say, it started as “just a job”. The opportunities became endless which then turned into my career and passion. I am very fortunate to have the opportunity to be a part of a growing company with the best team working with me. I take pride in ensuring our clients have the best experience with RMS. I look forward to my new role, continue to build long lasting partnerships and delivering a high level of customer service.”
Ms. McCoy brings over 20 years of operations and business development to the new role. With her long tenure at RMS, she had a brief hiatus 10 years ago where she managed national accounts for a national competitor. She later was promoted to Director of Operations within the company. After three years, she returned to RMS as Director of Operations and has continued her exceptional growth within the company.
Kathleen Larmour, Retail Mechanical Services CEO, said, “We are delighted to expand our client services effort so substantially with Jenn in this new role. At a time when customer-centric service is crucial, Jenn moves into a vital position within our growing team. This team is focused on the company motto of the Four Cs of brilliant customer service – consistency, commitment, creativity, and communication for all their HVAC/R clients. We know our clients will continue to receive the best experience possible under her leadership.”
About Retail Mechanical Services, Inc. (RMS): Retail Mechanical Services is a leader in the HVAC maintenance industry. RMS provides reactive as well as preventative services and boasts a portfolio of prestigious retail, restaurant, offices, and property management clients. Our goal is simple: To always deliver diamond-level HVAC and refrigeration service using the 4 Cs for total customer satisfaction: commitment, consistency, creativity, and communication.
Jana Coyle
