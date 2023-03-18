Submit Release
WatchMaestro Announces A New Collection Of Pre-owned Rolex Watches

DUBAI, UAE, March 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WatchMaestro, one of Dubai's leading pre-owned watch dealers, has announced the addition of a wide selection of Rolex watches to their collection.

Known for the quintessential design and top-notch materials, Rolex watches are amongst the most desired timepieces in the world. To cater to the requirements of avid watch collectors, WatchMaestro has made a substantial effort in sourcing the most exclusive Rolex watches from around the world.

WatchMaestro Offers The Most Desirable Models Of Rolex Watches In Dubai

If you are looking to invest in an exquisite watch by Rolex, WatchMaestro has a great selection of watches to choose from. The company has invested a considerable amount of its resources and effort to ensure the availability of the top Rolex watches in Dubai.

Rolex is one of the few luxury watch brands that has performed well in the pre-owned market, and has retained its value over time. This has provided an extremely lucrative opportunity for investors and other watch collectors in the region.

WatchMaestro facilitates collectors to invest in Rolex watches by offering a wide variety of choices. Their showroom, located at Concord Tower, Media City, Dubai allows you the chance to get a first-hand look at their collection of Rolex watches. For investors present in the UAE, this is a great opportunity to grab, considering the pre-owned prices in the region.

Rolex Watches To Look Out For At WatchMaestro

There are several models of Rolex watches available at WatchMaestro. Here are some of the exclusive models to look out for.

  • Rolex Sky Dweller Rose Gold Chocolate Dial Reference no. 326935
  • Rolex Cosmograph Daytona Everose Gold Oysterflex bracelet Reference no. 116515LN 
  • Rolex Yacht-Master II 44mm Steel Reference no. 116680
  • Rolex Submariner Hulk Reference no. 116610LV
  • Rolex Oyster Perpetual Tiffany Turquoise Blue dial Reference no. 124300
  • Rolex GMT Master II Pepsi Reference no.

About WatchMaestro

WatchMaestro is a reputed pre-owned watch dealer based in Dubai, UAE. The company specializes in buying and selling exclusive luxury watches. Their team of watch experts focus on sourcing authentic timepieces and selling them at the most attractive prices. Of all the leading watch brands available in their collection, Rolex watches are the ones that they specialize in.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/watchmaestro-announces-a-new-collection-of-pre-owned-rolex-watches-301775559.html

SOURCE WatchMaestro

