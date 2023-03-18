Les Concierges Celebrates 25 Years of Providing Exceptional Work/Life Solutions to Employees

Les Concierges is a concierge specialist providing work/life solutions to enhance employee retention and corporate morale.

Bengaluru, India - Les Concierges, the world's largest and finest employee work/life benefits provider, is celebrating its 25th anniversary on March 18, 2023.

We are proud to celebrate our 25th anniversary and would like to thank our clients and employees for their trust and support. ” — Srikanth D.S

BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, March 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bengaluru, India - Les Concierges, the world's largest and finest employee work/life benefits provider, is celebrating its 25th anniversary on March 18, 2023. The company has been providing meaningful concierge assistance to over a million employees across 23 global cities for the past 25 years.

Founded in 1998 by Dipali Sikand, Les Concierges has been serving more than 300 clients at 950 plus client sites, including industry pioneers and Fortune 500 companies. The company addresses and resolves real issues such as employee productivity, retention, and stress, which inadvertently affect client companies' bottom lines.

Les Concierges' highly customized solutions let employees better manage life outside work while connecting deeper at work. The company ensures optimum utilization of an employee's time, doing that which is critical to them and the company they work with, while Les Concierges handles their "to-do" lists easy and quick. The group is aptly called an employee's personal assistant, travel guide, entertainment adviser, home maintenance guru, errand runner, party planner, and more.

Commenting on the 25th anniversary, Srikanth D.S, Managing Director of Les Concierges, said, "We are proud to celebrate our 25th anniversary and would like to thank our clients and employees for their trust and support. We believe that our commitment to providing exceptional work/life solutions has contributed to our success and the success of our clients."

Les Concierges is funded by Rare Enterprise, a Rakesh Jhunjhunwala company, and is headquartered in Bengaluru, India, with operations in over 23 global cities. The company's commitment to providing the finest employee benefits has helped client companies tackle hidden employment costs and improve employee retention and productivity.

For more information, please visit Les Concierges' website at https://lesconcierges.co.in/

For further information please contact:

Srikanth D.S

Mobile No - +91 98860 00988

Email - srikanth.ds@lesconcierges.co.in