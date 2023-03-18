Beijing Times Announces the Hiring of Khaled Ayoub as Journalist and Editor

Beijing Times hires Khaled Ayoub as journalist and editor. With his experience in finance, economics, and digital marketing, he is a great addition.

Dubai, UAE - Beijing Times, the independent online news platform dedicated to delivering unbiased reporting of China and the world, is pleased to announce the hiring of Khaled Ayoub as journalist and editor. Khaled brings over six years of experience in marketing, financial advisory, copywriting, cryptocurrency, and automation software to his new role, making him an excellent fit for the position.

With his extensive background in finance, economics, cryptocurrencies, and blockchain, Khaled is well-equipped to cover news and events related to these topics. His experience with digital marketing, data analytics, project management, and CRM tools will also be valuable as Beijing Times expands its coverage of topics related to business, travel, culture, sports, and more.

Khaled's previous experience as a marketing and finance advisor at AnySniper in New York City has provided him with a solid track record of success in fostering successful relationships with partner projects, developing and implementing financial policies, and creating financial plans for teams. He has also monitored and managed social media exposure and lead generation efforts, resulting in the achievement of KPIs within assigned timeframes.

Khaled Ayoub is a highly organized and resourceful marketing executive with over 6 years of experience in building a digital-first culture at both small and large corporate scale. He has a solid track record, two degrees, and extensive experience within marketing, financial advisory, copywriting, cryptocurrency, and automation software. Khaled is trilingual and fueled with a relentless urge to learn, grow, and

Prior to his work at Binance Labs, Khaled served as a marketing and advertising intern at Universal Development Co in Sidon, Lebanon, where he successfully created and implemented a brand-building strategy that resulted in a 10% increase in brand awareness. He also established the brand identity through positioning, identifying target audiences, and utilizing a range of different social channels and platforms, resulting in a 35% increase in property sales within the first 3 months.

As the founder and CEO of Big Oak Marketing in Beirut, Lebanon, Khaled managed a team of 10 specialists that assisted over 100 small businesses in leveraging the power of social media to yield better exposure and more sales. He also curated content across up to 4 social channels ensuring a cohesive online brand identity and designed online brand identity for 50+ small businesses which led to an increase in exposure by at least 105%.

"We are excited to welcome Khaled to the Beijing Times team," said the CEO of Beijing Times. "His deep knowledge and experience in finance, economics, cryptocurrencies, and blockchain, as well as his experience in marketing and project management, make him an ideal candidate for the role of journalist and editor. We look forward to working with Khaled as we continue to expand our coverage of news and events related to China and the world."

Khaled will be based in Dubai, UAE, where he will be responsible for covering news and events related to politics, economics, culture, and technology in the Middle East. His appointment is part of Beijing Times' ongoing expansion strategy, which includes the opening of new offices in Dubai and Paris.

Beijing Times is an independent and impartial online news platform dedicated to providing accurate and reliable news and information about China and the world. The platform's global network of experienced journalists and reporters in China, France, England, the USA, Belgium, UAE, Turkey, and beyond enables them to provide comprehensive coverage of events around the world.

For more information about Beijing Times, please visit www.beijingtimes.com.

Media Contact

Company Name: Beijing Times

Email: Send Email

Country: United States

Website: www.beijingtimes.com



Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com

To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Beijing Times Announces the Hiring of Khaled Ayoub as Journalist and Editor