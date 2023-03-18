Introducing Sentrance: The New Name in Digital Access Control for Self-Storage
We believe Sentrance has the potential to disrupt the self-storage industry by offering a simple, cost-effective solution that enhances security and convenience for customers”DETTUM, GERMANY, March 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new company has entered the digital access control market for self-storage, and it is making waves. Sentrance, based in Dettum, has launched its innovative and cost-effective solution to help self-storage operators manage access to their sites, entrances, and storage units.
— Michael von Roeder
Sentrance offers a mobile app, an IIoT Gateway, and a dashboard to manage access permissions, logs, and data analytics, as well as to optimize operations and improve efficiency. The system uses common hardware available on the market, and its self-recovery firmware ensures uninterrupted service, even in the event of a system failure.
"We are thrilled to introduce our digital access control solution to the self-storage industry," said Stefan Scheuerle, one of the founders and CEO of Sentrance. "Our system provides a higher level of security, convenience, and flexibility than traditional padlocks, while also reducing costs and improving efficiency for facility owners and managers."
With Sentrance, self-storage operators can:
• Provide a more secure and convenient way for customers to access their storage units, reducing the risk of lost or stolen keys and padlocks.
• Manage access permissions and logs remotely and in real-time, reducing the need for on-site personnel.
• Get insights into activity on their site, enabling them to optimize operations and improve efficiency.
• Save money by eliminating the need for padlocks and keys, reducing the cost of lost keys and the time spent replacing them.
Sentrance's solution is already generating excitement among self-storage operators and investors. "We believe Sentrance has the potential to disrupt the self-storage industry by offering a simple, cost-effective solution that enhances security and convenience for customers," said Michael von Roeder, Investor and Board Member of Sentrance.
For more information about Sentrance, please visit www.sentrance.com
Contact: Stefan Scheuerle, stefan@sentrance.com
