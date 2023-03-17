Submit Release
Hydropower projects progress considered

UZBEKISTAN, March 17 - President Shavkat Mirziyoyev chaired a meeting on the implementation of the tasks set to expand the use of renewable energy sources.

The potential of all energy sources is used to ensure the energy independence of Uzbekistan. In particular, a large role in this process is assigned to hydroelectric power plants, an important feature of which is that they can generate energy stably around the clock.

In recent years, 15 new hydroelectric power plants have been put into operation, 12 have been modernized, resulting in an additional capacity of 260 MW. Today, the total capacity of hydropower in Uzbekistan has reached 2.1 thousand megawatts, hydroelectric power plants generate 6.5 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity per year.

At the same time, according to calculations, hydropower capacities can be increased by another 1,000 MW, and with the participation of the private sector, it is possible to build 58 micro-hydroelectric power plants with a capacity of 38 MW.

At the meeting, a report was presented on the work carried out in this direction. It was noted that this year the Uzbekhydroenergo JSC will produce at least 7 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity.

Responsible persons were given instructions on the design of 36 medium and large hydroelectric power plants on suitable sections of the Pskem, Norin and Tupalang rivers. 26 micro-hydroelectric power plants with a capacity of 9 megawatts will be built with the participation of the private sector.

Issues related to the construction of 3 HPPs with a capacity of 23 MW on the Big Andijan Canal and one HPP with a capacity of 16 MW on the Tupalang River were discussed.

This year, it is planned to install solar panels with a capacity of 1.7 thousand MW on the territory of business entities, social facilities and households. Active work in this direction has begun in the regions.

