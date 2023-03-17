Acting Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan met with the Special Representative of the President of Russia

Shift

UZBEKISTAN, March 17 - The "Narrator" designed for visually impaired users of the portal and allows to read the text on the page. To activate the feature, you must put the appropriate checkbox or by pressingon the keyboard. At the same time, it will read the text where the cursor moved.

For the reading of the entire text on the page (for example, news), press the keys Ctrl + Alt .

To stop playback of the text, press the keys Ctrl + Shift .