Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Saturday, March 18, 2023
OTTAWA, ON, March 17, 2023 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
|
York Region, Ontario
|
|
|
Private meetings
|
|
|
3:15 p.m.
|
The Prime Minister will meet with members of the Persian community.
|
|
|
|
Note for media:
|
|
|
|
3:30 p.m.
|
The Prime Minister will attend a Nowruz celebration with members of the Persian community.
|
|
|
|
Notes for media:
|
|
|
|
This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca
SOURCE Prime Minister's Office
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/17/c3708.html
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.