Save Time and Money With Ezist's Innovative Product Management Platform

Ezist, a digital platform designed to help modern consumers save time and money, has been launched for free use by individuals in the United States, Canada, and India. The platform serves as a centralized hub for managing all owned products, including electronics such as TVs, computers, smartwatches, printers, air conditioners, heaters, and more, as well as automobiles like cars and motorcycles.

Ezist was created to tackle the challenges faced by the modern generation, offering a solution that helps users save both time and money. The platform was released for production in January 2023 and is now available for free use by individuals. It was designed to bring all the important information of products directly to users, helping them stay up to date with the latest product updates, receive automated alerts in advance about warranty expirations, save all purchase receipts for easy access, connect with other product enthusiasts through the networking site, share and learn about favorite products, and get genuine feedback from trusted people before making any product purchases.

"We are excited to announce the launch of Ezist, which has impressive potential with a range of useful features," said Sha, founder of Ezist. "Our platform is designed to make life easier for modern consumers who own multiple products. They don't have to keep track of the warranties, updates, receipts, and other important details of each product separately. We bring all of that information together in one place, making it easily accessible and organized."

The Ezist platform is free to use and can be accessed through any internet-connected device. Users can create an account on the Ezist website and start adding their products to the platform. Users can also add purchase receipts, notes, and other important details to the product profile. The platform then sends automated alerts to users before a product warranty expires or when an update is available.

One of the unique features of the Ezist platform is its networking site. Users can connect with other product enthusiasts, share their experiences with different products, and learn about new products. They can also get genuine feedback from trusted people before making any product purchases.

"We believe that our platform will make a significant impact on the lives of modern consumers," said Sha. "Our team is rigorously working to build more features to launch soon, including a mobile app, integration with popular e-commerce platforms, and more."

For more information, please visit the Ezist website at www.ezist.net. Ezist can also be found on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/ezist

Media Contact

Ezist LLC

Sha

Danbury

CT, 06810

United States