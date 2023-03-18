Squared Away Pocket Squares Is Seeking Licensing Deals with Major Fashion and Apparel Retailers

Squared Away Pocket Squares has recently announced that they seek licensing agreements with major fashion and apparel retailers.

Pocket squares add a touch of elegance to the suit jacket but are difficult to fold. Then, even if you manage a decent fold, the pocket square inevitably falls down into the pocket during the day.

To solve these problems, Squared Away Fashion LLC d/b/a Squared Away Pocket Squares founder Jeffrey Payne has re-imagined the pocket square from scratch. His redesign makes the pocket square easy to fold, prevents crinkles during wear, and uses a holder to keep the pocket square in place.

Squared Away’s pocket square design received a utility patent in April 2022.

Squared Away Pocket Squares has recently announced that it is seeking licensing agreements with major fashion and apparel retailers. Squared Away is excited to work with a licensing partner to bring its innovative product to market. Licensing partners will be able to get their customers the benefit of convenience in a high-quality accessory.

In five simple stages, here's how Squared Away Pocket Squares works:

- Step 1: To eliminate crinkles, make sure the plastic insert fits snugly at the bottom of the sleeve.

- Step 2: Fold the sleeve vertically to form a pocket square.

- Step 3: Insert the pocket square into the pocket square holder.

- Step 4: The pocket square and square holder are placed into the suit breast pocket.

- Step 5: The pocket square can be adjusted to the desired height and position.

Customer Testimonials

Customers rave about how the Squared Away Pocket Squares are elegant and high-quality. They highly recommend them.

"Squared away pocket squares are wonderful. They're made of good material of high quality. It's worth the money, and I would say it's highly recommended,"

"I've never worn pocket squares, but as ties become obsolete felt like I needed something extra, and these are awesome. These are high-quality pocket squares. I love the colors and overall feel perfect with all of my suits!"

