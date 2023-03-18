ATP Star Tommy Haas Joins Ownership Group of the San Diego Stingrays, a Pro Padel League Franchise

Former ATP World Tour #2 Singles Player and BNP Paribas Open Tournament Director, Tommy Haas, has been named a Team Owner of the San Diego Stingrays.

SAN DIEGO, March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, the Pro Padel League (PPL) – North America's first professional Padel league – is excited to announce that former ATP World Tour #2 Singles Player and BNP Paribas Open Tournament Director Tommy Haas, has been named a Team Owner of the San Diego Stingrays.

During his illustrious career, Haas reached a career high #2 ATP singles ranking and won 15 ATP singles titles. In Grand Slam competition, Haas reached three Australian Open and one Wimbledon semifinal and three US Open and one French Open quarterfinal. In 2000, Haas earned a silver medal at the Sydney Olympics. Following his professional tennis career, Haas was named the Tournament Director of the BNP Paribas Open which is the largest combined WTA and ATP World Tour two-week event in the world.

"I am grateful for the San Diego Stingrays owners and the opportunity to join their ownership team," said Tommy Haas, Owner of the San Diego Stingrays. "As a passionate Padel player, I look forward to growing the sport in the U.S. and throughout North America with the San Diego Stingrays and the Pro Padel League."

Taktika Padel, home of the San Diego Stingrays, is based out of the award-winning facility, the Barnes Tennis Center. Located in San Diego, California, it is one of the most successful tennis programs and centers in the world that annually hosts an ATP 250 and WTA 500 level professional tennis tournament. A seven court facility, Taktika Padel has built a stadium court, installed live streaming cameras, and has a performance center for physical training and rehab, food and beverage, and a dedicated pro shop.

"We are so excited to have Tommy Haas join the San Diego Stingrays as an owner of our team," commented Gabriel Perez Krieb, Owner of the San Diego Stingrays. "We believe in the PPL and know that with Tommy's passion and partnership we can continue to grow the league and the game of Padel in the United States."

The PPL's first Player Draft will take place on March 20th at 1:00 p.m. EST and will be livestreamed via YouTube, Facebook and Instagram for players and fans to watch in real time. A historical milestone for the League, the PPL received approximately 500 hundred applications from top North American and international players from Australia, Asia, South America, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

The PPL's inaugural season will kick-off in May of 2023 with seven teams and conclude with the PPL CUP in June of 2023 where the four best teams will compete for the title.

The PPL's mission is to create a premier sports league providing a national stage for the sport while generating nationwide awareness and excitement for Padel. Something that has never been done before, the PPL will provide players and fans with a new platform that showcases Padel and grows participation in the sport.

Currently, Padel has over 25 million players worldwide and is growing in popularity in the U.S. with the number of Padel courts set to double in 2023. Over 8 million players are projected to be playing in the U.S. by 2030. The PPL will enable players, coaches, team owners, facility owners, broadcasters, fans, sponsors, and brands to all be involved in, and capitalize on, the sport's explosive growth.

Dedicated to celebrating Padel's Spanish roots, the League has made VAMOS the PPL's official slogan. For more information on the PPL, visit: https://propadelleague.com/. VAMOS!

###

About the Pro Padel League

The Pro Padel League (PPL) is North America's first professional Padel Teams league. The PPL's mission is to create a premier sports league providing a national stage for the sport while generating nationwide awareness and excitement for Padel as it continues to grow across North America. The PPL's high octane team competition will kick-off in May of 2023 with seven teams and conclude with the PPL CUP in June of 2023 where the four best teams will compete for the title. During the first season, teams will be comprised of four active players including two men, and two women, and four alternates, and will follow the international scoring format. For more information on the PPL, visit: https://propadelleague.com/

About San Diego Stingrays

The San Diego Stingrays are one of seven founding members of the Professional Padel League. The Stingrays home facility is the Taktika Padel Center, located in San Diego, California. The Stingrays are owned by Garbriel Perez Krieb, Ińigo Gonzalez Covarrubias, Tommy Haas, Francesco D'Arcangelo, Armando Rodiel, and Ryan Redondo. For more information on the Stingrays, please visit: http://www.stingrayspadel.com

About Taktika

Taktika was established to provide comprehensive industry related production ranging from the installation of Padel courts, to facility management, and the development of programs and tournaments. Targeting the Western United States, Taktika's founders include San Diego entrepreneurs Gabriel Perez Krieb, Armando Rodiel, Ascan Lutteroth, Ińigo Gonzalez Covarrubias, Ryan Redondo and Francesco D'Arcangelo. Taktika's first established club, Taktika Padel, is based out of the award-winning facility, the Barnes Tennis Center, in San Diego, California. Home to one of the most successful tennis programs and centers in the world, the Barnes Tennis Center hosts an ATP 250 and WTA 500 level professional tennis tournament. For more information, visit: http://taktikapadel.com/

Media Contact

Natalie Mikolich, Pro Padel League, 5614144047, natalie@elementmagency.com

SOURCE Pro Padel League