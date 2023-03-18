SVB Shareholder Notice

Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In SVB To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - March 17, 2023) - Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against SVB Financial Group ("SVB" or the "Company") SIVB and reminds investors of the May 12, 2023 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

If you suffered losses exceeding $100,000 investing in SVB stock or options between June 16, 2021 and March 10, 2023 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310). You may also click here for additional information: www.faruqilaw.com/SIVB.

There is no cost or obligation to you.

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading minority and Woman-owned national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company failed to disclose to investors the risks presented by impending rising interest rates; (2) the Company failed to disclose to investors that, in an environment with high interest rates, it would be worse off than banks that did not cater to tech startups and venture capital-backed companies; (3) the Company failed to disclose that, if its investments were negatively affected by rising interest rates, it was particularly susceptible to a bank run; (4) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

On March 8, 2023, after trading hours, SVB shocked the market when it announced that it planned to raise nearly $2 billion, and that it would take a $1.8 billion loss on the sale of $21 billion worth of securities. Amidst these losses, it was reported that SVB's CEO, Greg Becker, had stated in a letter to investors, "while VC (venture capital) deployment has tracked our expectations, client cash burn has remained elevated and increased further in February, resulting in lower deposits than forecasted." It was also reported that various venture capital funds, including Peter Thiel's Founders Fund, had advised their portfolio companies to pull their money out of SVB accounts, triggering a run on SVB.

On this news, the price of SVB's stock plummeted $161.79, or 60.41%, to close at $106.04 per share on March 9, 2023. SVB stock continued to fall by as much as 28% in after-hours trading.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding SVB's conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/158909