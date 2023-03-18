Dark Secrets: A Gripping Memoir of Institutional Abuse in the Catholic Church

The new book "Dark Secrets" by author Martin Benjamin sheds light on institutional abuse in the Church.

March 17th, 2023 - Author Martin Benjamin's "Dark Secrets" is a gripping memoir that exposes the widespread institutional abuse that took place in the Catholic Church during the 20th century. The book provides a firsthand account of Martin's life as a "cared for" child who was subject to physical, emotional, and sexual abuse at the hands of those who were supposed to protect him.

Set in a time when the church held more sway than the government, the book highlights how various orders of nuns, brothers, and priests felt immune to the land's laws regarding caring for children. Offenders, if discovered, were often merely moved to other parishes or institutions to continue their ways, while victims like Martin were left to suffer in silence.

"Dark Secrets" chronicles Martin's life from the moment he was given up for care from birth to the day he had ushered out the door when he came of age, with nothing but his wits to guide him. The book paints a vivid picture of the life he was given, rather than the life he would have chosen for himself, and the struggles he faced in the aftermath of the abuse.

The author's poignant account sheds light on a dark chapter in the history of the Catholic Church and is a must-read for anyone seeking to understand the full scope of the institutional abuse that occurred in the church. Martin's story serves as a stark reminder that victims of abuse are not just statistics but human beings whose lives are forever impacted by the trauma they endured.

Martin Benjamin is a survivor of institutional abuse who has dedicated his life to advocating for victims of abuse. "Dark Secrets" is his first book, and he hopes that his story will help shine a light on the widespread issue of institutional abuse and encourage others to come forward and share their stories.

