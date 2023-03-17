My Plates Opposites Attract License Plate Auction showcases 25 lots of two plate messages that are uniquely interconnected

For the first time ever, My Plates, the official specialty license plate vendor in Texas, is auctioning two unique plate messages per lot across 25 total lots. Each lot offers two plate messages that are uniquely interconnected in some way, shape, or form. My Plates is calling this their Opposites Attract Auction.

AUSTIN, Texas (PRWEB) March 17, 2023

For the first time ever, My Plates, the official specialty license plate vendor in Texas, is auctioning two unique plate messages per lot across 25 total lots. 25 lots x 2 plate messages equal 50 one-of-a-kind plates to be auctioned.

Each lot offers two plate messages that are uniquely interconnected in some way, shape, or form. This connection can be in the form of opposites, like BLACK & WHITE, NEW & OLD, 1-YIN & 1-YANG, or a complimentary message like 1-SUN-1 & 1-MOON-1 or 1-ADAM-1 & 1-EVE-1. My Plates is calling this their Opposites Attract Auction.

"Every person is unique in their own way, and this Opposites Attract Auction offers Texans a fun way to celebrate that uniqueness between one another," said CEO/President of My Plates, Steve Farrar.

Auction Details:



Dates: March 15, 12:01 am until April 19, 2023, 8:00 pm.

Online auction accessed via http://www.myplates.com/auction.

All bidders must be registered to place a bid.

People interested in the auction can visit http://www.myplates.com/auction for more information, to register, and to view the complete list of plate messages available.

Winners get to place the plate message on any of the 100+ eligible My Plates Select designs.

My Plates Opposites Attract Auction List 2023

Lot # Message 1 & 2

1. 1-ADAM-1 & 1-EVE-1

2. 1-SUN-1 & 1-MOON-1

3. 1-UP-1 & 1-DOWN-1

4. 1-EAST-1 & 1-WEST-1

5. BLACK & WHITE

6. 1-YIN & 1-YANG

7. 1-LEFT-1 & 1RIGHT1

8. 1-RICH-1 & 1-POOR-1

9. 1-WIN-1 & 1-LOSE-1

10. 1-NORTH & 1-SOUTH

11. HE@HER & SHE@HIM (@ = love heart symbol)

12. 1LOST1 & 1FOUND1

13. 1DAY1 & 1NIGHT1

14. APPLE-1 & 1-ORANGE

15. NEW & OLD

16. BEAUTY-1 & BEAST-1

17. 1SUGAR1 & 1SPICE1

18. BACK & FRONT

19. 1-CAT-1 & 1-DOG-1

20. BATMAAN & 1-JOKER

21. 1-KING-1 & 1QUEEN1

22. IPHONE & ANDROID

23. 4-WORK & 1-PLAY

24. SPEND & SAVE

25. 1-SLEEP & 1-WAKE

Interested bidders can register to bid online via http://www.myplates.com/auction. The auction closes 8.00pm CST, April 19, 2023.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/my_plates_opposites_attract_license_plate_auction_showcases_25_lots_of_two_plate_messages_that_are_uniquely_interconnected/prweb19233013.htm