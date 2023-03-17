Franlin D. Azar & Associates' Client Celebrates a Big Win in Car Accident Case

Aurora, March 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora, Colorado -

Colorado personal injury law firm Franklin D. Azar & Associates, P.C. is celebrating a recent big victory for one of its clients.

The plaintiff, a single mother who was badly injured in a highway crash three years ago, was represented by the law firm's attorneys Erica A. Vecchio and Emily Benight. Several months earlier, the insurance company representing the at-fault driver had offered her a meager settlement that was simply not enough to make up for the pain and suffering that its client had caused her. To seek justice, the victim approached Franklin D. Azar & Associates, P.C. and enlisted the law firm to represent her.

At the trial, the Azar team called on a series of experts to testify regarding the client's physical injuries, neuropsychological evaluations, and future lost earnings due to impairment from the crash. After deliberation, the El Paso County jury decided that the client was entitled to $469,700 for economic damages, $235,200 for pain and suffering, and $142,440 for impairment. This was more than seven times what the at-fault driver's insurance company had initially offered to settle the case. With interest, the total award is estimated to exceed $1,000,000.

"My client is ecstatic," says attorney Benight. "This gives her the tools to make a life for herself and her kids. If she had accepted the original offer, there would be a lot of consternation about her future, which the accident has irrevocably altered. While we can't turn back time to prevent it from happening, we can do our best to ensure that the times to come are not tainted by the past, especially if the suffering was caused by someone else's negligence. You have to know what your case is worth and be willing to fight for it. That's what we did for our client and it is what we do best at Franklin D. Azar & Associates."

The case is now part of Franklin D. Azar & Associates' long and successful track record of securing significant settlements and verdicts on behalf of its clients. A list of many past victories is available for visitors to browse through on its website.

Senior attorney Erica Vecchio shared her perspective on the verdict, "Head injuries can be tough cases for a jury to understand. Having the right experts to back you up makes all the difference in the world. With our years of experience in jurisprudence and the network of professionals that we have fostered over this time, it all came down to putting the right people in front of the jury to show the true extent of our client's injuries. Insurance companies know just how severe the injuries can be and, thus, try their best to downplay them to minimize their liability. Thankfully, they didn't get away with it this time."

Erica has been with Franklin D. Azar & Associates, P.C. since July 2007. She is a member of the Colorado Trial Lawyers Association and is a past President of the Pueblo County Bar Association (PCBA). She was also named Pueblo County's Outstanding Young Lawyer in 2009 and received the PCBA's Outstanding Pro Bono award in 2013.

Attorney Emily Benight received her J.D. from the University of Wyoming in 2013 and has since racked up a long list of enviable professional distinctions. She was recognized by the American Institute of Personal Injury Attorneys in 2017 (10 Best Attorneys – Colorado) and in 2020 (10 Best Female Attorneys – Colorado), and the National Academy of Personal Injury Attorneys (Top 10 under 40) in 2017 and 2018.

Franklin D. Azar & Associates is Colorado's largest personal injury law firm. It has over three decades of experience and has fought for the rights of over 50 thousand clients, recovering over $2.3 billion for them. The firm's practice areas cover all aspects of personal injury law including car, motorcycle, truck, rideshare, and pedestrian accidents, workers' compensation, product liability, class action lawsuits, and more.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kaBarA1cH88

