URI prepares for second-straight WNIT appearance

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — The Lady Rams are in the postseason for the second year in a row. URI will host Boston University in the first round of the WNIT on Friday.

Tammi Reiss is the first coach in program history to lead the Rams to back-to-back WNIT appearances. For her, it’s all a part of the process.

“Year after year we’ve we’ve done a little better and gone a little farther,” said Reiss.

This season, the Lady Rams were regular season co-champions of the Atlantic 10 conference, finishing the season 14-2 in conference play. Rhody was able to win one game in the conference tournament, before losing to Saint Louis.

“Now it’s, can can we win a game in the postseason? Can we build on that momentum? Can we keep climbing the ladder to eventually winning an A10 championship and getting to the NCAA?” Reiss said.

Despite missing out on the NCAA tournament, Reiss is proud of the strides her group has made.

“We’re really excited to be in this tournament, and to go back-to-back years in postseason play, that’s a tribute to our players and where our program is going,” she said. “I’m really proud of that.”

Tip-off is at 6 p.m. from the Ryan Center.

