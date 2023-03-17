What does our mild winter mean for upcoming tick season?

This week on Newsmakers: General Treasurer James Diossa discusses how the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank is affecting Rhode Island's pension fund, as well as other economic issues; on the second half, a reporters' roundtable featuring Target 12's Steph Machado and Eli Sherman discussing the special-education crisis in Providence, the 1st Congressional District race and more.
