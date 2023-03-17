Mobile blood drive in honor of Professor Emeritus Leo Carroll

March 17, 2023

A blood drive in honor of Leo Carroll, professor emeritus of sociology and criminology & criminal justice, will be held Wednesday, March 22, from 1 to 7 p.m., at Christ the King Church, 180 Old North Road In Kingston. To schedule an appointment to donate a pint of blood, visit the Rhode Island Blood Center at: ribc.org/drives. Walk-ins are also welcome.

Carroll retired from the University in June 2018. During his career at URI, he taught courses in policing, punishment and corrections, and criminal justice policy and also served four terms as chair of the Department of Sociology and Anthropology. He was also a recipient of the URI President’s Award for Excellence in Teaching.