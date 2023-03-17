Senator Fontana Announces Over $7.5M in Project & Infrastructure Grants

Allegheny County – March 17, 2023 – Today, Senator Wayne Fontana announced $7,555,688 in project and infrastructure grants are coming to communities throughout the 42nd senatorial district.

“These grants bring millions in funds to local projects in Allegheny County,” said Senator Fontana. “I’m thrilled to see our local communities and resources be infused with meaningful investments that will ultimately provide better services, spaces, roads, and bridges for everyone who lives and works in our district.”

Among the more than $6.5 million in Local Share Account grants awarded in the district, the following communities received:

Avalon Borough – $200,000 for improvements to California Avenue Playground, which is also used by Avalon Elementary School for recess Bellevue Borough – $65,000 for the exterior rehabilitation of the historic Andrew Bayne Memorial Library Ben Avon Borough – $300,000 for installation of an elevator in the Borough Building Bethlehem Haven Women’s Shelter – $425,000 through the Urban Rehabilitation Authority (URA) for renovation of its Uptown facility Borough of Dormont Stormwater Authority – $500,000 for stormwater improvements within the Piedmont Avenue watershed Carnegie Borough – $400,000 for a new pavilion at Carnegie Borough Park and a new storage shed at Chioda Park Crafton Borough – $120,000 to complete Phase 2 of the Crafton Boulevard streetscape project including landscaping and electric vehicle charging station infrastructure McKees Rocks Borough – $246,088 to purchase four new police vehicles and integrated vehicle and body cameras Pittsburgh Opera – $94,533 through the URA to replace the elevator at its Bitz Opera Factory facility in the Strip District Reserve Township – $300,000 for reconstruction of storm sewer mains and catch basins on West Beckert Street Scott Township – $479,770 for sanitary sewer replacement in the North Wren section of the township



Of the $1.05 million in Multimodal grants awarded in the district:

Borough of Green Tree – $500,000 for the replacement of the Trumbull Drive Bridge Dormont Borough – $100,000 to install safety equipment at the intersection of West Liberty Avenue and Kelton Avenue



Grants were awarded at the March 16, Commonwealth Financing Authority board meeting from the Statewide Local Share Account and the Multimodal Transportation Fund. Local Share Account grants are intended to support projects in the public interest throughout the state and are funded by gaming revenues. Multimodal Transportation Fund grants are intended to encourage economic development and to ensure safe and reliable transportation is available to residents.

