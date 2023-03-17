Weekly Recap: RGV Sector Border Patrol Agents Apprehend Subjects with Outstanding Warrants

EDINBURG, Texas – This week, Rio Grande Valley Sector (RGV) Border Patrol agents arrested four gang members, a sex offender, a criminal migrant and two U.S. citizens (USC) with active warrants.

On March 15, McAllen agents arrested a U.S. citizen following a vehicle stop in Los Ebanos, Texas. The driver, a Mexican national, and front passenger, a U.S. citizen, were observed picking up several individuals in a well-known area for human smuggling. After further investigation, it was determined the front passenger had an outstanding warrant from Hidalgo County for driving while intoxicated, who was also on probation for heroin trafficking. The U.S. citizen was turned over to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.

Later that evening, Fort Brown agents apprehended a Mexican national with a previous conviction for sexual abuse of a minor in the state of Indiana. The 41-year-old male was sentenced to six years’ confinement and is currently wanted by the Indianapolis Sheriff’s Office.

On March 16, Falfurrias agents at the checkpoint arrested a U.S. citizen after record checks revealed an active warrant from Webb County for human trafficking. The individual was turned over to Brooks County Sheriff’s Office.

On March 17, McAllen agents apprehended a Paisas, MS-13 and Wild Mexicans gang member from Mexico and El Salvador. The Paisas gang member had criminal history ranging from possession of a weapon, cocaine and amphetamine and sentenced to four years’ imprisonment.

In the same week, Brownsville agents apprehended an 18th Street gang member from El Salvador and a Mexican national previously sentenced to 20 years’ confinement for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and manslaughter in 2004.

“Outstanding work by Falfurrias and McAllen agents identifying these individuals with outstanding warrants & collaborating with law enforcement partners to allow for the successful transfer, preventing them from infiltrating our communities,” said Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez.

Border Patrol processed all subjects accordingly.

