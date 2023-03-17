SoCal Roofing & Solar Company Solves Dilemma for Homeowners Facing Expiring NEM 2 Rates with Innovative Program

Upcoming changes to net energy metering coming April 14th, 2023

Roof King Roofing & Solar introduces SLIP, a program that protects NEM 2 rates for 3 years, empowering homeowners to make informed solar decisions.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Roof King Roofing & Solar, a leading provider of roofing and solar solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its Solar Letter of Intent Program (SLIP). With the SLIP program, homeowners can protect their Net Energy Metering (NEM) 2 rates and make informed solar decisions without the pressure of a rushed installation.

NEM 2 is a significant incentive program that allows homeowners to save money by selling excess energy generated by their solar panels back to the utility grid. However, NEM 2 is set to expire on April 14th, 2023, which means that homeowners need to act quickly to take advantage of this program before it's too late.

The SLIP program offers a simple solution to this challenge. With SLIP, homeowners can secure their NEM 2 rates by submitting a non-deficient interconnection application with their utility company. This allows them to hold onto their NEM 2 rates for up to 36 months, giving them the time they need to make informed decisions about their solar installation.

“We understand that making the decision to go solar can be overwhelming, especially with the time-sensitive nature of NEM 2," said Brian Duggan, CEO of Roof King Roofing & Solar. "That's why we created the SLIP program to empower homeowners to make informed solar decisions without feeling rushed or pressured"

The SLIP program is designed to simplify the solar installation process and give homeowners the time they need to make informed decisions. With SLIP, homeowners can slip into line and protect their NEM 2 rates without having to rush their solar installation.

For more information about the SLIP program and how to protect your NEM 2 rates please visit sandiegoroofking.com/slip or call 760-642-6069.

About Roof King Roofing & Solar

Roof King Roofing & Solar is a leading solar and roofing contractor serving San Diego County and Southern California. With a commitment to providing customized solar solutions that meet the unique energy needs of each customer, the company offers a range of services, including solar panel installation, roofing repair and replacement, and more. With a team of experts who are dedicated to delivering exceptional customer service and quality workmanship, Roof King Roofing & Solar has earned a reputation as one of the top solar and roofing companies in Southern California.



