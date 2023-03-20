Delightful Spring and Easter Limoges box Collectibles and Gifts now featured at LimogesCollector.com

Easter & Spring Limoges boxes from LimogesCollector.com

A fresh and new collection of Easter and Spring fine French Limoges boxes is now showcased at LimogesCollector.com.

Your Easter hunt stops here! Our cheerful and awe-inspiring Easter and Spring Limoges collection will bring a fresh new look to your home décor and lots of joy and delight to every gift recipient.”” — Vida Cunningham

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spring is officially here and so is the chance to celebrate the new season with beautiful and artistic French Limoges boxes. The Limoges Spring collection at LimogesCollector.com features unique and beautiful nature-inspired art pieces that are awe-inspiring and make the perfect fresh home décor as well as unforgettable gifts for loved ones.

To celebrate the new season, the Spring Limoges collection includes beautiful spring flowers, colorful birds, bunny rabbits, Easter egg cartons, and so much more. Limoges collectors and gift shoppers will be delighted to find an extensive selection of unique and very artistic hand-painted fine French Limoges boxes to add to their collection or give the perfect gift.

“Your Easter hunt stops here!” says Vida Cunningham, the company’s founder. “Our cheerful and awe-inspiring collection of Easter bunnies, Easter eggs, Easter baskets and religious art Limoges boxes will bring a fresh new look to your home décor and lots of joy and delight to every gift recipient.”

With the arrival of the Spring season come many occasions for memorable gift-giving. A luxury hand-painted French Limoges box makes the perfect gift for a spring wedding, a special birthday, a graduation for a loved one, or just to say “Thank you” or “I love you”. A beautiful and collectible French Limoges box from LimogesCollector.com makes a unique and precious gift that will be cherished for a lifetime.

Hand-painted French porcelain Limoges boxes are among the top luxury gifts and collectibles in the US today. These exquisitely detailed and unique miniature art pieces are greatly sought after by collectors and gift shoppers alike. Imported directly from Limoges, France, LimogesCollector.com offers a vast selection of genuine peint main porcelain Limoges boxes in an extensive array of themes to gratify every taste and suit any occasion.

About LimogesCollector.com:

For the past two decades, LimogesCollector.com has provided collectors around the world with the finest French Limoges boxes in an array of styles and themes. Their extensive selection feature exquisite hand-painted porcelain Limoges boxes by top-of-the-line Limoges brands such as Beauchamp, Artoria, Rochard, and many more. From pouring the porcelain paste into the mold to the hand-painting and metalwork, every Limoges box they offer is crafted by master artisans in the Limoges region of France.

The company prides itself not only in offering the top brands of luxurious Limoges boxes but also providing superior customer care and speedy shipping. A service especially popular with gift buyers is their artist hand-inscribed personalization. Many shoppers want to make their gift purchase even more personal and memorable by adding a message of their choice to their Limoges purchase, beautifully hand-inscribed by an artist. This service is performed in-house on a same-day basis.

