Local Kansas City Company Races to Number One in Private Security
EINPresswire.com/ -- SK Security has quickly become one of the fastest growing private security companies in the greater Kansas City area. Established in 2017 by local KC business owner Sidney Kile, SK Security strives to achieve and maintain the gold standard in private security.
Being a locally owned and operated business, they have made massive efforts to involve themselves with their community. They have assisted in numerous outreach programs for school districts, even partnering with their biggest clients to host barbecues and provide school supplies to children starting their academic season. SK Security has also participated in local blood drives, toy and coat drives as well as the Harvesters food donation program.
With innovation as one of their core values, they are constantly looking for new technology to implement into their operations. As some venues do not allow the use of firearms in their facilities SK had to find a solution to keep safety at the forefront of their priorities while still abiding by facility rules and regulations. Their answer was introducing less lethal tools such as the G.L.O.V.E. (Generated Low Output Voltage Emitter) and byrnas. SK Security is one of the few security companies in Kansas City that provides non lethal tools like these to their officers, further advancing the industry and its standards. As leaders in their industry, they are also the only security organization in KC approved to be on the first responder network with FirstNet.
Each year, the Kansas City Award Program recognizes companies that they believe have achieved exceptional success in their local community and business category. Committed to their vision of community safety SK Security was selected for the 2022 Kansas City Award in the Security Service category just five years after their inception.
Based on the research of Future Market Insights the market size of the Private Security industry is projected to grow at an average rate of 3.7% over the next few years. With demand continually increasing it's no surprise that SK Security has experienced so much success in recent years. Dedicated to their local community it's only a matter of time until they become the number one private security company in Kansas City.
https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/private-security-market
Chachi Ortiz
