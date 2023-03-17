Read more about GBI Recovers Human Remains in Tift County

UPDATE:

Sylvester, GA (March 17, 2023) – On Thursday, March 9, 2023, the GBI received confirmation that human remains recovered in August 2020 have been identified as Crystal Hendrix. Hendrix was last seen on March 8, 2013, and reported missing on April 25, 2013. At the time of her disappearance, she was 27 years old. The Tift County Sheriff's Office conducted a missing person’s investigation relating to Hendrix’s disappearance. In October 2022, the GBI partnered with the Federal Bureau of Investigation to have genealogical DNA analysis completed on the remains. Agents obtained DNA from Hendrix’s mother and the comparison indicated a parent/child relationship.

The Tift County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI Atlanta Office were instrumental in identifying these remains.

Now that Crystal Hendrix has been identified, investigators can focus on her death investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact Tift County Sheriff’s Office at 229-388-6020 or the GBI Sylvester Office at 229-777-2080.

ORIGINAL RELEASE:

Omega, GA (August 19, 2020) – On Friday, August 14, 2020, the Tift County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI to assist in a death investigation.

Police received information about possible human remains on property located at 456 Urbana Road, Omega, GA. Agents and Tift County Sheriff’s Investigators obtained a search warrant for the property. After conducting a thorough examination of the property, human remains were excavated. At this time, the remains have not yet been identified. The investigation remains active and ongoing with leads being pursued by both GBI Agents and Tift County Sheriff’s Investigators.

The remains were transported to the GBI Macon Crime Lab where an examination will be performed.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is encouraged to call the Tift County Sheriff’s Office at 229-388-6020 or the GBI Sylvester Office at 229-777-2080.